Alice Cronin, AVP CIO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice Cronin, AVP CIO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Medical Professional for her outstanding contributions as the AVP and CIO at Montefiore Nyack Hospital.

Ms. Cronin specializes in registration, laboratory, health information services, information technology, process improvement, mentoring, methodology, and clinical documentation improvement and the medical library. In July of 2018, she was promoted to Chief Information Officer and Assistant Vice President at Montefiore Nyack Hospital on account of having over twenty years of clinical services. Her career in healthcare began as a Registered Nurse, spending her final years as a Nurse Manager in the Emergency Department. Afterwards, she left direct care to serve as the Clinical Director of Emergency Department at Our Lady of Mercy Medical Center in the Bronx. By reason of her extensive expertise, she was offered the position of administrator at Nyack Hospital. She excelled in this role, serving as the project manager for the implementation and construction of Transitional Care Unit at the hospital.

A forerunner in her field, Ms. Cronin has forty-five years of experience in healthcare. An ace leader, she has used her skills in Lean Healthcare to assist in redesigning the Emergency Department, a project that resulted in Press Ganey Associates awarding the facility. Leading a Lean project with the Infusion Center as they moved to a new and expanded location in the facility, she and the medical director helped decrease the amount of multi-visit patients in the ED, re-admissions, and new high utilizers.

In recognition of her excellence, Ms. Cronin is a member of the Six Sigma Green Belt, Villanova University, and a Lean Leader in Business Development.

To further her professional development, Ms. Cronin is a member of the American Nurses Association, Project Management Institute, and the AHIMIA.

Ms. Cronin dedicates this recognition to Elizabeth Duthie.

