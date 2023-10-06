Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO, Honored at Washington Business Journal's 2023 Women Who Mean Business Gala

BCT - Bank of Charles Town

06 Oct, 2023, 13:24 ET

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is pleased to announce that Alice Frazier, President and CEO, and member of the Board of Directors, was recognized as one of the select Honorees at the Washington Business Journal's 2023 Women Who Mean Business gala. The event took place at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC, on October 5, 2023.

Alice Frazier, BCT President & CEO, 2023 Women Who Mean Business Honoree
Alice Frazier, BCT President & CEO, 2023 Women Who Mean Business Honoree

"To say I am humbled by this honor is an understatement," stated Alice P. Frazier. "This recognition would not be possible without the hard-working BCT team I am blessed to lead as well as my loving husband who's support and sacrifices makes this possible."

This is the 20th annual selection of Women Who Mean Business, honoring the Washington, DC region's most influential business women of 2023. The honor and event is produced and hosted by the Washington Business Journal. Honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations from Greater Washington's business and non-profit sectors, representing women from every industry and profession, as well as women who make a difference in their communities and leave a positive mark on the Washington region.

About BCT

Founded in 1871, BCT - Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:PTBS). With approximately $794 million in assets as of June 30, 2023, the Company conducts operations through its main office, an additional eight branch offices, and two loan production offices. BCT's offices are located in Jefferson and Berkeley Counties (WV), Washington County (MD), and Loudoun and Stafford Counties (VA). The Bank provides various banking products and services including free access to over 55,000 ATMs through the Allpoint® network plus online and mobile banking for individuals, businesses, and local governments. The Bank also offers commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, commercial real estate loans and agricultural loans. The Residential Lending division offers secondary market and portfolio mortgage loans, one-time close construction to perm loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit. For over 65 years, BCT Wealth Advisors has provided financial management, investment, trust, and estate services to its clients. In 2023, American Banker selected BCT as a "Top 200 Community Bank," an annual listing of the best performing banks in the United States with assets under $2 billion. BCT was voted a "Best of the Best" winner in the 2022 Journal-News Readers' Choice Awards in three categories:  Bank, Loan Services, and Financial Planning. In 2019, 2020, and 2021 the Bank was named a "Best Bank To Work For" by American Banker.

The Company's shares are quoted on the OTC Pink Sheet marketplace under the symbol "PTBS." For more information about Potomac Bancshares, Inc., and the Bank, please visit our website at www.mybct.bank.

