Alice Frazier, BCT President and CEO, Honored at Washington Business Journal's 2023 Women Who Mean Business Gala

CHARLES TOWN, W.Va., Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (OTC:PTBS) BCT-Bank of Charles Town, also known as The Community's Bank, is pleased to announce that Alice Frazier, President and CEO, and member of the Board of Directors, was recognized as one of the select Honorees at the Washington Business Journal's 2023 Women Who Mean Business gala. The event took place at the Ritz-Carlton, Washington, DC, on October 5, 2023.

Alice Frazier, BCT President & CEO, 2023 Women Who Mean Business Honoree

"To say I am humbled by this honor is an understatement," stated Alice P. Frazier. "This recognition would not be possible without the hard-working BCT team I am blessed to lead as well as my loving husband who's support and sacrifices makes this possible."

This is the 20th annual selection of Women Who Mean Business, honoring the Washington, DC region's most influential business women of 2023. The honor and event is produced and hosted by the Washington Business Journal. Honorees were selected from hundreds of nominations from Greater Washington's business and non-profit sectors, representing women from every industry and profession, as well as women who make a difference in their communities and leave a positive mark on the Washington region.

