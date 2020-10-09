Alice G. Gosfield, Esq is recognized by Continental Who's Who

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice G. Gosfield, Esq., is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Top Distinguished Attorney for her exceptional work ethic in the field of Law and acknowledgment of her outstanding contributions at Alice G. Gosfield & Associates P.C.

Alice G. Gosfield

Situated at 2309 Delancey Pl., Alice G. Gosfield & Associates P.C. is a boutique, personal service health law firm committed to providing excellent legal counsel throughout the country. As a seasoned and trusted attorney, Ms. Gosfield has devoted over 46 years practicing law. Her practice focuses on health law with an emphasis on the representation of physicians and their group configurations and a focus on non-institutional reimbursement including Medicare; managed care; fraud and abuse compliance and avoidance; medical staff issues and value and quality.



Throughout her acclaimed career, Ms. Gosfield has flourished in various positions while practicing. She is a front runner in the public service arena, serving in positions such as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Committee for Quality Assurance, reelected to serve five terms from 1998 through 2002. She served on the Board for twelve years from1992 through 2003. She was also the first Chairman of the Board of PROMETHEUS Payment®, and the first Chairman of the Board of the Health Care Incentives Improvement Institute, Inc (HCI3). Ms. Gosfield gained valuable legal expertise with Gosfield & Shay Attorneys at Law from 1978 until 1986. She previously was the chair of Health Policy Perspectives, Incorporated during the mid-1970s drafting regulations for state and federal government agencies.



Revered as an expert, Ms. Gosfield has contributed to a plethora of works in the field over the years, including 196 articles, more than 20 monographs, and more than 20 AGG Notes. She has authored three books including" PSROS: The Law and The Health Consumer," "Guide to Key Legal Issues in Managed Care Quality" and "Medicare and Medicaid Fraud and Abuse. " For more than 30 years she has edited the "Health Law Handbook". A respected voice in her field, Ms. Gosfield is a highly sought after speaker and has been invited to lecture throughout the country and internationally to diverse audiences including physicians and other health care professionals, chief executives and chief financial officers, boards of trustees and directors, group managers, managed care executives and others throughout the health care industry.



A graduate of Barnard College and New York University School of Law, Ms. Gosfield is a Fellow of the American Health Lawyers Association. Ms. Gosfield served as President of the American Health Lawyers Association (formerly the National Health Lawyers Association), from 1992-1993 and chaired their Physician and Physician Organizations Institute from 2001 through 2006.



In light of her professional achievements, Ms. Gosfield is the recipient of many awards and accolades. She was named as one of the Top Thirty Health Lawyers in the Country in 2007 by the Best of the Best and among the Top Twenty-five Health Lawyers in the Country in their second and last listing in 2009. She was named the first Health Lawyer of the Year (Philadelphia) for 2010 by the Best Lawyers in America. She is a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer and has been one of the Top 50 Women Lawyers in Pennsylvania. She has been listed in The Best Lawyers in America (Health Law) in every edition since the inception of the health law category in 1991. She has been recognized internationally for her health law expertise by the International Centre for Commercial Law in the United Kingdom as one of The Legal 500, a select group of 500 law firms in the United States recommended for their specific abilities in particular areas of the law.



Ms. Gosfield dedicates this recognition to her father Edward Gosfield Jr. MD.



