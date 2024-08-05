Alice McCall Launches Second SHEIN X Collection

SINGAPORE, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Australian designer, Alice McCall, today unveils a brand-new collection under SHEIN X, the program under global fashion and lifestyle online retailer SHEIN to support independent brands, artists and designers. The new collection will roll out globally on SHEIN sites from August 5 and features 65 pieces that capture McCall's signature feminine style and celebrates her 21 years of fashion design.

SHEIN X Alice McCall features a range of dresses and two-piece sets with varying skirt lengths. Whilst there is no missing the Alice McCall iconic florals, the collection has expanded to include fun, flirty and chic pattern plays and contrast colourways, incorporating a broad range of fabrics such as lace, knits, and denims.

Since launching in January 2021, SHEIN X has grown from only seven to more than 4,600 brands, designers, artists and creatives, from over 20 countries, launching more than 41,000 original creations to global audiences. In September 2023, SHEIN announced that an additional US$50 Million will be committed towards the SHEIN X program over five years. This additional funding will bring the company's total investment into the program to US$105 Million till 2028.

The style icon first partnered with SHEIN in 2023, releasing a limited-edition capsule collection. "My first collection with SHEIN was sold throughout the ANZ region and the United States, and it is wonderful to once again avail my designs to a global audience," said McCall.

Elaborating on her inspiration for the collection that features intricate detailing and vibrant pieces, McCall shared: "Dopamine dressing - a movement that derives joy from the clothes we wear - was a huge motivation for me. I am of the belief that the right outfit can uplift one's mood, and this collection was designed intentionally to convey the whole notion of look good, feel good."

SHEIN X Alice McCall will be produced using SHEIN's unique on-demand production model, where new products are launched in ultra small initial batches, product performance is evaluated in real-time, and only products in demand are restocked. This minimises waste at its source and translates to cost savings for customers. In a nod to SHEIN's commitment to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, McCall reiterated: "Accessibility is very important to me, and I've always been about inclusivity."

"This expanded collection is a bold showcase of how the eponymous McCall brand is kept fresh and relevant for new generations," said a SHEIN spokesperson. "We are delighted to once again collaborate with such an iconic Australian fashion visionary."

The SHEIN X Alice McCall collection is available from August 5 with prices ranging from US$6.19 to US$45.59. https://us.shein.com/campaigns/sheinxalicemccall1

SOURCE SHEIN