Alice Reier, MD is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Alice Reier, MD is recognized by the Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as an Oncologist at her Private Practice.

Working diligently in her field since her fellowship in 1998, Alice C. Reier, MD, is a highly-regarded oncologist with a private practice in Oakland, California.

Throughout her education and training, Dr. Reier graduated from UC Berkeley with a Bachelors Degree and received her Doctorate of Medicine (MD) at the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. Following this, Dr. Reier received her postgraduate training including her internship and residency at Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland, Oregon, and her fellowship training in hematology and oncology at UCLA.

Accredited to practice in her field of study, Dr. Reier received board certification in internal medicine and medical oncology from the American Board of Internal Medicine.

To further her professional development, Dr. Reier maintains professional memberships with the American Society of Clinical Oncology and Alameda-Contra Costa Medical Association. Additionally, Dr. Reier is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center – Alta Bates Campus and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center – Summit Campus in Oakland, California.

Renowned amongst her peers, Dr. Reier is the recipient of the Best Doctor Award from 2010 until 2012.

