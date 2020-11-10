ALICE Technologies Closes Financing with Future Ventures to Drive Massive Construction Industry Efficiencies Through Artificial Intelligence

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ALICE Technologies ( www.alicetechnologies.com ) today announced $4.6 in convertible debt financing led by Future Ventures , bringing total company funding to date to over $25M. ALICE Technologies' AI-powered construction simulation platform is already helping companies around the world generate scenarios and optimize resources for large-scale infrastructure and commercial projects. Clients have used ALICE to optimize more than $15B in construction projects in the last two quarters. Leveraging the expertise of Future Venture's founding team , Maryanna Saenko and Steve Jurvetson, the latest financing will be used to further develop the product, build out the team and attract additional customers worldwide.

Unlike traditional solutions, ALICE uses the power of AI to develop and evaluate construction project schedules that use resources most efficiently, substantially reducing build time and costs. According to research by McKinsey & Company, 98 percent of large construction projects are 80 percent over budget, and 20 percent are behind schedule. ALICE is working with some of the world's largest infrastructure, industrial and commercial construction companies -- firms such as Parsons, HDCC, and Kajima Corporation -- to rethink the way they schedule and manage projects.



"There is no other industry wherein a customer would accept the abysmal performance numbers common to construction projects," said Rene Morkos, founder and CEO of ALICE Technologies. "ALICE changes this equation exponentially with the introduction of AI to the $10 trillion construction segment, a market that is ripe for technology-driven change. Future Ventures understands the scale of our ambition, and our partnership with the firm will enable us to scale our services across the globe."

"Future Ventures backs companies looking at an established industry through a new lens," says Maryanna Saenko, partner with Future Ventures. "Until ALICE, a key component missing within the construction technology was the agility to create alternate execution plans quickly, which is arguably the most essential piece to improving project success factors," said Maryanna Saenko, co-founder of Future Ventures. "With a strong executive team that integrates both AI and construction expertise, ALICE is trailblazing higher standards within an antiquated industry."

Morkos earned his Master's in Construction Management from USC and PhD in Artificial Intelligence Applications for Construction from Stanford. He developed ALICE's AI platform after conducting a study that revealed that, on average, only three percent of a construction site's space is being actively utilized for construction. ALICE's preconstruction simulation technology addresses this without requiring a parade of models, pictographs, multiple software programs and hand-drawn iterations. ALICE Technologies has the capacity to create millions of schedule options for large projects in minutes and can adapt schedules mid-project to account for new challenges, including material or labor changes or shortages, noise ordinances or social distancing protocols in the time of COVID-19. The impact of AI and ALICE's ability to significantly improve efficiencies is demonstrated in its role within the $1B "5M project" currently underway in San Francisco.

For more information please visit www.alicetechnologies.com . For media inquiries, please contact Kim Angell of Wish Public Relations at Kimberly Angell, 415-471-7272, [email protected].

ABOUT ALICE TECHNOLOGIES

ALICE Technologies is the world's first AI-powered construction simulation platform. Founded in 2015 based on research from Stanford University, ALICE leverages artificial intelligence to analyze a project's complex building requirements and generate highly efficient building schedules. ALICE enables contractors and owners to plan, bid, and build more effectively, reducing construction times and labor costs by $30 million for a typical $500 million construction project. ALICE Technologies works with construction leaders in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction segments, such as Parsons, HDCC, and Kajima Corporation. Learn more at www.alicetechnologies.com.

ABOUT FUTURE VENTURES

Future Ventures is a venture capital firm that invests in the heroic entrepreneurs that forge the future. Led by experienced investors - Maryanna Saenko and Steve Jurvetson - the fund launched in 2019. With an industry-leading track record, especially in new markets, Future Ventures works with companies from their earliest stages. While portfolio companies can span industries, recent focus areas include machine intelligence, sustainable mobility, the future of food, computational biology, high-performance computing, and aerospace. To learn more, please visit: https://Future.Ventures

