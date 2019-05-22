Alice's Adventures Wins Three Telly Awards for Her Travel Films

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alice's Adventures on Earth announced today its video Winter in Norway has won a People's Telly Silver and a Bronze in the Non Broadcast Division in the 40th Annual Telly Awards. A second entry for World Heritage Adventures Canadian Rockies has also won a Bronze in the Non Broadcast Division.

"The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television across all screens and is judged by leaders from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Vice, Vimeo, Hearst Digital Media, BuzzFeed and A&E Networks. Alice Ford and AIW Production is pushing the boundaries for video and television innovation and creativity at a time when the industry is rapidly changing," said Sabrina Dridje, Managing Director of the Telly Awards. "This award is a tribute to the talent and vision of its creators and a celebration of the diversity of work being made today for all screens."

"Being a Telly Award recipient is such an honor. I have spent years learning and pushing the boundaries of my creativity in travel filmmaking, and it is finally paying off," says Alice Ford, Owner of AIW. Alice Ford is an American TV Host, producer, director and writer who lives in Los Angeles, CA. She has created travel films on National Parks, World Heritage Sites and others off the beaten path destinations for the last six years.

Today's winner's announcement caps a year-long celebration of the 40th Anniversary of The Telly Awards. Throughout 2018-2019, The Telly Awards celebrated four decades of honoring the video and television industry, whether through its inaugural international screening series or its online video interviews with industry experts. This year also saw the continued expansion of new categories further to the awards' recent initiative to rebuild the honors for the multi-screen era. New categories included serialized Branded Content and expanded Social Video categories. Last year, The Telly Awards attracted more than 12,000 entries from top video content producers including Condé Nast, Netflix, Refinery29, RadicalMedia, T Brand Studio and Ogilvy & Mather.

The full list of the 40th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at www.tellyawards.com/winners.

ABOUT: Winter in Norway & Adventures in the Canadian Rockies

CREATED BY ALICE FORD OF AIW PRODUCTIONS & ALICE'S ADVENTURES ON EARTH

About The Telly Awards

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens.

Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include IFP, NAB, StudioDaily, Stash Magazine, StudioDaily, Storyhunter, ProductionHub, The Wrap Pro, the VR/AR Association and Digiday. # # #

