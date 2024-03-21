Alicia Guevara Warren Named CEO of ECIC, Statewide Organization Leading Early Care and Education

LANSING, Mich., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Executive Committee of the Early Childhood Investment Corporation (ECIC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alicia Guevara Warren as CEO. This decision follows the interim leadership of Lynne Ferrell in January, following the resignation of former CEO Dawne Bell in November 2023.

Alicia Guevara Warren

Alicia joined ECIC in June 2020 as the Senior Director of Policy and Advocacy before taking on the role of Senior Director of Equity and Leadership. With 17 years of experience advocating for equitable outcomes for children and families, Guevara Warren has been instrumental in leading initiatives such as Think Babies Michigan and the National Center for Family and Parent Leadership (NFCPL). She has also played a key role in shaping public policy, including Michigan's historic $1.4 billion investment in child care.

Jana Dean, Chair of the ECIC Executive Committee, stated, "I am excited to welcome Alicia Guevara Warren as the new CEO. Ms. Guevara Warren's extensive experience and leadership abilities are expected to bring new opportunities for ECIC to support young children and families statewide. Her proven strategic acumen makes her the ideal candidate to lead the organization."

Prior to joining ECIC, Guevara Warren held roles at the Kinship Care Resource Center at Michigan State University, the Michigan League for Public Policy (MLPP), and the Michigan House of Representatives. She is a Class 11 fellow of the Annie E. Casey Foundation's Children and Families Fellowship program.

"I am honored and excited to take on the role of CEO at ECIC," said Guevara Warren. "I look forward to working with our dedicated team and partners to ensure the well-being of young children and families in Michigan."

Guevara Warren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology and Political Science from the University of Michigan and a Master of Public Affairs from the University of Texas at Austin. She resides in Waverly, Michigan, where she serves on the Board of Education and enjoys spending time with her family, including her two daughters.

Alicia Guevara Warren will officially assume her new position as CEO on April 1, 2024.

Created in 2005 to serve as a statewide leader in early childhood, ECIC collaborates to increase public and private investment in the earliest years of children's lives, while elevating issues affecting young children and their families, to continuously improve Michigan's comprehensive early childhood system. Our vision is to create a future where all young children in Michigan and their families thrive.

SOURCE Early Childhood Investment Corporation