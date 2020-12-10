Alicia Kali Wins Five International Stevie Awards for Her Concussion Work, Including Startup of the Year

WOODBURY, Minn., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alicia Kali has been named the winner in five categories at the Stevie® Awards for her non-profit Purpose DRV'N, and her DRV'N Brain product startup. Kali triumphed in Startup of the Year, Woman of the Year, Female Executive of the Year, Female Innovator of the Year, and Most Innovative Woman of the Year, in the 17th annual International Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Kali, delivered unprecedented alliances as a senior executive in the corporate arena, for such notables as Best Buy, has devoted over 30 years to understanding and neuroregeneration of the brain and sympathetic nervous system, finally emerging as a global powerhouse, providing numerous answers for medical science and humanity. Kali also experienced destruction of her own life and health through a brain injury in 2006. A portion of Kali's patent work delivers answers for physical trauma to the head as well as neuroprotection. Kali created Purpose DRV'N while preparing for the launch of her company Panacea Biomed, to help those less fortunate who suffer concussion, post-concussion syndrome (PCS), mild traumatic brain injury (MTBI) and Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE).

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women and the companies they run- worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards. Winners celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Judges comments:

I wish I could give this nominee a 20 out of 10. So, so good.

Ms. Kali is clearly an incredible and driven entrepreneur who has a lot to be proud of in the work she has done to advance biomedical science and create accessible healing.

More than 1,500 entries were submitted this year, Alicia Kali is a Silver winner in the areas of "Most Innovative Woman of the Year", "Female Executive of the Year", "Female Innovator of the Year", and bronze for "Startup of the Year" and "Woman of the Year" categories. Donations to Kali's passion project can be made at www.PurposeDRVN.org Kali's product DRV'N Brain is also available for sale at www.DRVNBrain.com

Kali is the Founder of Purpose DRV'N as well as Founder, CEO, CSO of Panacea Biomed, whose technology delivers innovation in nutrition and pharmaceutical industries. Kali was a 2018 Silver Stevie Award Winner in the Woman of the Year category for her work in Purpose DRV'N as well as, a 2019 Winner of Silver Stevie Awards in the Female Innovator of the Year, Female Executive of the Year category, Bronze Stevie Award for Organization of the Year, and a 2019 nominee of the Dr. Paul Janssen Award in Biomedical Research.

