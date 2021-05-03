Alicia Keys And The Class Unite For A Powerful Collaboration To Promote Mental Wellbeing

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Class, a mindful movement practice, and GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, author, activist and entrepreneur, Alicia Keys, today announced The Soulful Sessions, a 3-part musical journey to move the body and lift the soul.

The Class and Alicia Keys joined forces to curate three classes set to Alicia's profoundly heartfelt music; designed to ground students, process a range of emotions, and ultimately restore balance.

These sessions will be released in conjunction with Mental Health Awareness Month. The first session is available on-demand in The Class Digital Studio beginning the week of May 3 with the second two sessions to be released on May 5th and 7th. The Soulful Sessions include: Connect to the Soul led by Taryn Toomey, Free the Mind guided by Natalie Kuhn, and Arrive in the Body guided by Soeuraya Wilson.

"This past year stirred up many feelings of anxiety and uncertainty as the pandemic swept across the world. At TheClass we create space for vulnerability, acceptance, and healing by practicing the power of presence. This partnership with Alicia is very special to us not only because her music guides us on a powerful journey, but because Aliciafundamentally understands the power of mindful movement," shares Taryn Toomey, Founder and CEO. "We hope this collaboration refocuses our joy, starting with a restoration of the body and mind."

"I love The Class. The method is incredibly inspiring and powerful, especially with its ability to help heal and restore," said Alicia Keys. "Not only does it get your body strong, it strengthens your emotional body, mind and spirit too. I'm a real believer in the importance of Soulcare. Taking care of ourselves and our souls and these Beautiful Sessions are meant to give us all even more tools to soothe and uplift. I love this collaboration!"

In honor of this collaboration, The Class has made a donation to Sad Girls Club. Based in the hometown of both AliciaKeys and The Class, Sad Girls Club is an NYC non-profit organization founded to create community and diminish stigma around mental health. They strive to support womxn of color within the millennial and Gen Z population.

The Class Digital Studio streams live and on-demand workouts, meditations, and movement series seven days a week throughout North America, Europe, New Zealand, Australia and Latin America. Access to the platform is $40 per month or $400 per year after a 14-day free trial.

For more information about the collaboration please visit: https://www.theclass.com/thesoulfulsessions

Instagram: @theclass| Facebook: theclassbytt | digital studio

About The Class:

The Class brings balance to everyday life through mindful movement. Founded by Taryn Toomey, the cathartic workout guides you to strengthen the body and notice the mind. The practice is mat-based and music-driven. We repeat one move per song to create sensation in the body and observe our thoughts. In any given class students can expect guided instruction and a carefully curated playlist to lead them through exercises they are familiar with such as—squats, jumping jacks, and burpees. The result is a mental clearing and emotional release. Through continued practice students develop tools to empower their life, along with an incredibly strong resilient body.

Founded in 2013 by Founder and CEO, Taryn Toomey, The Class has three physical studios currently closed due to covid-19 (New York, Los Angeles, Vancouver) and the digital studio.

About Alicia Keys:

Alicia Keys is a 15-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, producer, accomplished actress, New York Times best-selling author, film/television and Broadway producer, entrepreneur, and a powerful force in the world of activism. Since the release of her monumental 2001 debut album, SONGS IN A MINOR, Keys has sold over 65 million records and built an unparalleled repertoire of hits and accomplishments. Alicia has become the #1 RIAAcertified Female R&B artist of the millennium with 27.5 Million worldwide certified digital sales (US) and 20 Million Album Sales (US). Her seventh studio album ALICIA was released to rave reviews in September 2020 and earned Keys her 8th #1 album on the Billboard R&B Albums chart. The first single, "Show Me Love," earned Keys a record-extending 11th #1 on the Billboard Adult R&B Songs airplay chart and was certified gold. Her follow-up platinum hit single, "Underdog," went #1 on the overall iTunes chart and became the most added song at Top 40 radio in the US upon its release. Keys released her new book "More Myself: A Journey" in March 2020 via Flatiron Books, which debuted and spent multiple weeks on The New York Times Bestseller List. Alicia recently launched her lifestyle beauty brand, Keys Soulcare, which aims to go beyond skincare to truly care for the whole self; body, mind, and spirit.

About Sad Girls Club

In 2017, Elyse Fox founded the non-profit Sad Girls Club (SGC) to create a community for womxn of color and persons born into immigrant families who are battling mental illnesses. SGC is a real-life and digital community that shows members they are not alone, honors their experiences and struggles, and aims to remove the stigma of mental illness through conversation. With in-person events and online platforms, SGC provides mental health services to those who may not have access to therapy or professional treatment, and offers language and tools to equip them to face day-to-day challenges. In light of increasing isolation, depression, and anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic, SGC launched Soul Sessions, which offers free, online group therapy that has provided over 1500 people with free sessions since July 2020. For more information, please visit sadgirlsclub.org

