Alicia Machado, Miss Universe 1996, announces that she will pose again for Playboy

MIAMI, September 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress, singer and model Alicia Machado announced in an interview with Ismael Cala, on the U.S. MegaTV network, that she will soon pose again in the nude for Playboy magazine.

"I am going to pose in the nude for Playboy again. They've invited me. Walter Mercado told me that at 45 something special would happen to me. Right now, I'm 42 biologically, turning 43 in December, but mentally I feel as though I were 80 years old, because I've lived so intensely," explains the 1996 Miss Universe.

Machado noted that this month marks the 25th anniversary of her coronation as Miss Venezuela at the Caracas Polyhedron Arena, which then enabled her to win the Miss Universe title in Las Vegas.

The actress, singer and model made other revelations on the CALA show: "I'm on Tinder, so you can send me your requests."

Ismael asked her if this was a joke, and she replied: "People write me asking why I'm using Alicia Machado's photo. No one believes it's me."

"Cala," hosted by Ismael Cala, is aired on Mega TV in all of the United States. Ismael is a life and business strategist. For five and a half years he was the host of "Cala" on CNN en Español. He is a businessman and social entrepreneur, as well as the author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). He was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation https://ismaelcala.com/nst/

MegaTV, a property of the Spanish Broadcasting System (SBS), Inc., is a television operation with distribution in open signal, cable and satellite, and affiliates in the United States and Puerto Rico. SBS is also the owner of 17 radio stations located in the key Hispanic U.S. markets.

