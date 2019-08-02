Alicia Nesline Shaw of Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP recently installed as new Board of Director Member for Dublin Chamber of Commerce

"I am excited to support the Dublin Chamber as a legal advisor and look forward to working with the other Board Members to ensure the continued growth of this very active and successful Chamber," said Ms. Shaw.

Ms. Shaw is an Associate at Carlile Patchen & Murphy and is the firm's business law practice area lead. She represents business entities in her corporate and employment law practices, as well as individuals in the estate planning process.

Alicia regularly advises clients on a variety of employment law matters including: charges of discrimination; unemployment compensation; wage & hour compliance; discipline/discharge; HR compliance; and provides representation in front of a variety of administrative agencies. Her corporate experience includes counseling closely-held business owners through the "start-up" process; handling mergers and acquisitions; providing administrative and regulatory consultation in a variety of regulated fields; and advising clients regarding their obligations to collect and remit sales tax in Ohio and other jurisdictions.

Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP has been providing legal excellence to businesses, families and individuals for over 50 years. We value building long-lasting relationships with our clients and are dedicated to protecting and preserving what is important to them. At CPM, we foster collaborative problem solving and are structured to leverage the expertise of all our staff in order to provide the individual attention our clients have come to expect. Carlile Patchen & Murphy is a respected regional law firm with unrivaled expertise in Business Law, Litigation, Employment, Family Wealth & Estate Planning, Real Estate, Banking, Taxation, Securities, and Insurance law.

Contact: Sally McCarley at smccarley@cpmlaw.com

SOURCE Carlile Patchen & Murphy LLP

Related Links

http://cpmlaw.com

