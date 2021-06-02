Alicia Shevetone, Creator of Dink Cuisine, Releases "Italian Cookbook for Two" and Announces New Virtual Cooking Experiences

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alicia Shevetone, creator of Dink Cuisine, emerged into the cooking market a year ago and has taken it by storm. Why? She entered the scene with a fresh, new message, which is reaching a demographic that wants to cook for two. DINK, meaning dual income, no kids, is not her only target market. Dink Cuisine and Shevetone encourage people to come together in the kitchen, look at cooking as a creative and fun activity to share with those they're closest to (a spouse, a family member, a date, or girls' night in-without the kids) and enjoy the process. Their goal is making the experience as satisfying and rewarding as the delicious meal itself.

"Italian Cookbook For Two" by Alicia Shevetone Alicia Shevetone, Creator of Dink Cuisine. More info at www.dinkcuisine.com.

"When I realized that most households in America have two people, like mine, I decided to focus my passion on developing recipes that are calibrated for two servings," states Alicia Shevetone, Creator of Dink Cuisine. "No leftovers, just fresh, delicious meals to enjoy together. Plus, I want to show food lovers that cooking isn't a chore. It's a fun, engaging activity to experience together, especially eating the food!"

In today's climate, Shevetone believes that finding fun activities to do at home, which promotes creativity, laughter, and quality time, is a good thing. The process of cooking (and dining) together can be an intimate experience shared with your significant other, as well as a positive and joyful activity to enjoy with friends and family. "Cook, drink and EAT for two!" is the Dink Cuisine mantra.

Alicia Shevetone's new book, "Italian Cookbook for Two", launched the end of April, which is available for purchase on Amazon in Kindle and paperback and e-book on https://www.dinkcuisine.com/ebook. The cookbook provides readers with a fresh spin on authentic Italian recipes, portioned for two people, with widely available ingredients. Full of vibrant photographs of each dish, the book offers recipes of the basic five courses at a traditional Italian table: Antipasti, Primi, Secondi, Insalata and Dolce. Her next two cookbooks are projected to launch in October 2021 and Fall of 2022.

Shevetone has hosted multiple virtual cooking classes via Chibo and other platforms, which have been very well received. She is now launching her new, live "Cooking Experiences with Alicia" this summer. These dynamic, virtual "events" will broadcast on the Dink Cuisine YouTube channel. Episodes are promised to be upbeat, include a variety of dishes, special guests, and live performances. Anticipated guests include some of the hottest musicians and DJs in Las Vegas, which is where Dink Cuisine is headquartered. All information can be found at www.dinkcuisine.com.

Dink Cuisine is a food and entertainment organization that promotes cooking experiences across print, digital, social and live media. Founded in 2020, the company is headquartered in Las Vegas.

