Alicia Silverstone, Dave Asprey, angel Kyodo williams, Sally Kohn and more added to Wanderlust's Wellspring Conference

As a first-of-its-kind wellness gathering, Wellspring brings together the world's leading innovators, teachers and purpose-driven companies to discover ideas, practices and solutions in personal, social and societal wellness. Wellspring will feature inspiring lectures, yoga, fitness and meditation practices, conscious business forums, spa treatments, live music, and an exposition of more than 200 of the top brands in the space. From invigorating workouts and hands-on activities to inspirational, actionable workshops, Wellspring is a guide to a common goal: fostering healthy individuals, a healthy society and a healthy planet. For leaders in the wellness industry, Wellspring is a platform for interactive seminars and panels to introduce the latest trends in wellness to the world.

"Wellspring is a celebration of living in the moment, while also making collective strides to achieving a healthier and happier future for the world. From our headliners to attendees, everyone has something special to offer the Wellspring community during these three transformative days of personal and societal growth," said Sean Hoess, CEO of Wanderlust. "With some of the world's foremost experts sharing their gifts at our inaugural festival, Wellspring hopes to cultivate a more connected community and planet in the name of wellness for years to come."

The newly announced featured speakers add to an already stellar list including Glennon Doyle, activist, speaker, bestselling author and founder of Together Rising and Momastery.com; internationally acclaimed bestselling author, lecturer and founder of Project Angel Food, Marianne Williamson; and practicing family physician, ten-time #1 New York Times bestselling author, and speaker, educator, and health advocate Dr. Mark Hyman. Comedian and motivational speaker Kyle Cease, Lutheran minister and founder of the House for All Sinners and Saints, Nadia Bolz-Weber, purpose-driven marketing expert Roy Spence, environmentalist and author Paul Hawken, hospitality entrepreneur and TED speaker Chip Conley, Lauren Ash, founder of the culture-shifting lifestyle brand, "Black Girl In Om," Sol Halpern, president of Highlander, a mindful finance company; celebrity vegan chef Jason Wrobel; CTZNWELL founder Kerri Kelly; and many more leaders, teachers and experts will participate in keynotes, roundtables and experiential sessions throughout the event.

Attendees will be nurtured by a number of partners including:

adidas will be hosting multiple fitness classes throughout the weekend including group runs and HIIT workouts. The exclusive adidas x Wanderlust apparel collection will also be available for purchase on-site

Ford Motor Company was built on the belief that freedom of movement drives human progress. Ford is proud to be the Official Vehicle of Wanderlust and to support healthy initiatives inside, and outside, the company. Ford will be activating both a space and experiences at Wellspring to bring the message of movement, alive. Attendees can stop by Ford activations to learn more about the sustainable practices and wellness programs at Ford, and of course, take home some incredible giveaways.

Flow is pleased to bring their high quality, naturally alkaline spring water to Wellspring to hydrate attendees throughout the day. The event will also be a chance to taste Flow's brand new flavored water: organic cucumber + mint, organic lemon + ginger, organic strawberry + rose and organic watermelon + lime in a refreshing environment.

Greater Palm Springs Famed for its beautiful weather and relaxed lifestyle, Greater Palm Springs features nine distinct resort cities: Palm Springs , Desert Hot Springs , Cathedral City , Rancho Mirage , Palm Desert , Indian Wells , La Quinta , Indio and Coachella . This picturesque health and wellness oasis boasts everything you need for relaxation and rejuvenation, including world-class spas, healing mineral waters, outdoor adventure and holistic wellness experiences- a perfect location for Wellspring, Wanderlust's first one-of-a-kind wellness gathering.

Wellspring Sage Badges are on sale now at https://wanderlust.com/wellspring/. The badges include a $150 credit towards on-site and nearby lodging at Wellspring's partner hotels, unlimited access to all event areas, advance scheduling for all sessions; guaranteed access to any pre-scheduled session, access to lodging at the on-site Renaissance Palm Springs Hotel and select partner hotels (first come, first served), a premium gift bag and more.

About Wanderlust:

Wanderlust Holdings, LLC is a global yoga lifestyle company founded in 2009. Our mission is to help you find your true north—to live a healthy and inspired life. Wanderlust's events encompass Wanderlust Festival, the world's leading multi-day yoga and music festivals, Wanderlust 108, a one-day "mindful triathlon" taking place in urban parks across the globe, and Wellspring, a first-of-its-kind wellness gathering featuring the world's leading innovators, teachers and socially-conscious companies. In 2012, Wanderlust opened the first of five Wanderlust yoga studios, culminating in the 2015 opening of Wanderlust Hollywood, a 10,000 square foot center in Los Angeles, CA offering yoga and meditation classes, a world-class organic restaurant, and a full-featured performance venue. In 2018, Wanderlust earned B Corporation Certification, meeting rigorous standards for social and environmental performance, ethics, accountability, and transparency in business.

