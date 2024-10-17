ALICORN Expands Virtual Primary Care for the Employer Market Through Partnership with Curai Health

ALICORN members will have access to text-based care 24/7 in all 50 states

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ALICORN Inc ., a leading provider of health and productivity solutions to employers and businesses, announced a partnership with Curai Health to provide chat-first virtual care. Through the partnership, Curai will empanel physicians to deliver longitudinal primary care to ALICORN members.

Curai will provide ALICORN members with a dedicated primary care provider who will offer high-quality primary care and manage chronic conditions through asynchronous or live messaging, including refilling prescriptions, ordering labs, and making referrals. Chronic condition management programs include diabetes, high blood pressure, hyperlipidemia, depression, and anxiety. Curai clinicians will also support members with low-acuity mental health concerns. Members in need of urgent medical consultation can connect with a clinician at any time of day, even when the dedicated primary care provider is unavailable.

"It's tragic that 67 percent of bankruptcies in the US are caused by medical debt. A significant number of working people can't afford medical care resulting in complications and costs later. I understand their pain and suffering as I lost my dad prematurely due to diabetes complications. Our goal is to help employees and their families get easy access to medical care. Our program is specifically designed to offer longitudinal primary care and physician-initiated chronic condition management – enabling employees to access the service from anywhere without any out-of-pocket costs," said Praveen Mooganur, CEO of ALICORN. "Our partnership with Curai is a major step forward for how we manage our members' care and contain costs for both employees and their employers."

The partnership is expected to significantly shorten wait times to see a provider, improve referral quality, and expedite prescriptions and lab orders. The partnership's focus on connecting members with a dedicated primary care provider will also enrich the quality of care over time.

"Many digital health solutions are great for episodic urgent care, but few excel at providing long-term primary care," said Neal Khosla, CEO and Cofounder of Curai Health. "Curai is a different kind of care provider – we accompany patients across every leg of their healthcare journey. We're excited to partner with ALICORN because they recognize the value of longitudinal primary care."

As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai keeps patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Since its founding in 2017, Curai Health has delivered on-demand, affordable, and high-quality virtual primary and urgent care. Curai Health uses AI to superpower patient care teams that are led by dedicated, specially trained, licensed clinicians. By combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence, Curai Health delivers a level of care beyond what's humanly possible.

About Curai Health

Curai Health is a chat-first virtual clinic on a mission to democratize access to high-quality, affordable care by leveraging AI. As the pioneer in deploying machine learning into clinical workflows, Curai Health enables its dedicated, specially trained clinicians to deliver primary care to more people at a fraction of the cost. Easy-to-use and convenient, Curai Health partners with insurers and health systems to keep patients engaged in their care over time, improving health outcomes and reducing costs. Backed by leading investors including Morningside Ventures, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures, Curai Health has been thoughtfully combining the expertise of clinicians with the efficiencies of artificial intelligence since its founding in 2017. For more information, visit https://www.curaihealth.com/

About ALICORN, Inc.

We solve health and productivity problems for businesses. We offer a suite of technology platforms, virtual assistants, virtual care services, and data analytics that are designed to improve employees' health and increase their productivity. Our products and services include the CareChat™ advisor™, Birdie™, Direct™, and AVA™ by ALICORN. ALICORN was founded in 2019. For more information, visit https://alicorn.co and follow us on LinkedIn .

