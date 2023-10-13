Alida Verdino Named President of Business Development at Kelley Kronenberg

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Kronenberg, a leading national law firm, proudly appoints Alida Verdino as its President of Business Development. With over two decades of legal experience, Alida's career has been marked by success and innovation in the industry.

Starting as an Associate at a top-tier law firm, Alida gained invaluable insights into the practice and the business of law, laying a solid foundation for her remarkable journey. Her passion for legal marketing and business development led her to become a Partner and Director of Business Development and Firm Marketing at yet another top law firm. Under her leadership, this firm underwent a transformative rebranding process and expanded its global presence, particularly in the competitive Lloyd's of London market. Alida's client-centric approach solidified the firm's reputation and greatly expanded its client base.

As President of Business Development at Kelley Kronenberg, Alida Verdino will be responsible for strategically growing and expanding the firm's footprint across the United States to well-sought-out jurisdictions as well as internationally into the Lloyd's of London insurance marketplace. She will also obtain new business opportunities for the firm by expanding its presence among national insurance carriers, the programs marketplace, national fronting carriers, MGA's and MGU's in various lines of business, and the London insurance market. Finally, she will invest her time and efforts to increase the firm's footprint in the real estate market and commercial litigation.

Alida's commitment to excellence and client relationships align with Kelley Kronenberg's values. The firm looks forward to her contributions in driving growth and ensuring client satisfaction worldwide.

In addition to her legal expertise, Alida is multilingual, fluent in Spanish and Italian, and proficient in Japanese. She is an active member of prestigious organizations such as the American Bar Association, WISIA, LMA, CLM, PLUS, Columbian Lawyers Association, RIMS, IACP, and IRMI.

Kelley Kronenberg welcomes Alida Verdino and anticipates her invaluable contributions in this pivotal role.

About Kelley Kronenberg  
Founded in 1980, Kelley Kronenberg is an award winning, multi-practice national law firm with over 400 employees, more than 200 attorneys, and 16 locations throughout Florida and the United States. We are privileged to represent large public and private companies, small businesses, and individuals nationwide. With more than 20 practice areas, and growth on the horizon, we offer a comprehensive catalog of legal services to protect your legal interests in business and at home. Our firm is progressive and technologically advanced, while remaining true to our customer service heritage: integrity, ingenuity, and sincerity. Ever mindful of our history, but intensely committed to our future, we offer our clients a small firm feel with large firm resources. For more information, visit www.kklaw.com.

SOURCE Kelley Kronenberg

