Alidade Capital Hires Portfolio Manager to Lead new Net Lease Strategy

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alidade Capital, LLC ("Alidade Capital" or the "Firm"), a real estate fund manager, announced that it has hired George Razook to spearhead a new net lease investment strategy at the Firm. Mr. Razook's title is Managing Director — Portfolio Manager, Net Lease.

Based in the New York metropolitan area, Mr. Razook will be responsible for developing and executing Alidade Capital's net lease strategy, which includes portfolio construction, acquisitions, financing, asset management and fundraising. George possesses more than 17 years of commercial real estate and financial services experience. He was most recently a 1st Vice President at the CIM Group, where he was responsible for portfolio management of CIM's net lease investment strategy for the past six years. In his previous role, George oversaw a portfolio with net lease and shopping center assets totaling approximately $5 billion, directed a team responsible for acquisitions and asset management, led portfolio dispositions totaling approximately $3.5 billion and established CIM's net lease asset-backed securitization program. Mr. Razook is a graduate of Georgetown University and holds an MBA from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

"We began looking at the net lease space two years ago and observed a consolidation of managers and REITs that we felt left a void that could be filled with an excellent product offering. At the same time, with the rise in inflation and mid- and long-term interest rates, many existing investment portfolios may not be meeting current investors' needs. George has the right skill set and experience to help the Firm fill this void for investors," commented Geoff Langdon, Alidade Capital Co-Founder and Managing Partner.

The net lease asset class refers to commercial real estate properties typically leased to a single, credit-worthy tenant via a long-term lease where the tenant pays the landlord contractual rent and is responsible for all operating expenses and capital expenditures associated with the property. Investment returns in this category are naturally weighted towards current income.

"I am excited to join Alidade Capital and leverage its long-standing platform with expertise in data-driven, cash flow oriented real estate investing. I look forward to establishing an income-oriented net lease investment business by capitalizing on a compelling market opportunity," Razook said.

About Alidade Capital

Alidade Capital is a real estate fund manager and registered investment advisor. Prior to launching its new net lease strategy, Alidade Capital historically focused on value-add real estate investments in select secondary markets with a typical transaction size of $10-$50 million. The Firm was founded in 2010 and as of September 30, 2024, had approximately $590 million in regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit www.alidadecapital.com.

