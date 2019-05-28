Alienware and Dell Supercharge Mobile Gaming and Audio Engineering

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUTEX --

Alienware m15 and m17 thin and lightweight gaming laptops designed from the ground up to optimize optional 9 th generation Intel ® Core ™ mobile CPUs, NVIDIA ® GTX ® 16 and 20 series GPUs, new display technologies and feature Alienware's new design ID, Legend

Alienware debuts two new iconic audio devices, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset and Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset that provide amazing clarity and comfort

Dell is first to market with Eyesafe ® display, an innovative solution for reducing potentially harmful blue light, while maintaining vivid in-screen color quality

Dell brings winning esports experience to educational institutions with dedicated technology experts, solutions and more

Alienware and Dell are tapped into what the community wants - gaming solutions with more performance, portability, display technologies, and community benefits. This year at Computex 2019, Alienware and Dell will deliver on this and more. The new Alienware m15 and m17 as well as the Dell G3 15 are among Dell's first gaming laptops to showcase a brand-new design and processors that supercharge the PC gaming experience. Two Alienware branded headsets, several new display technologies, a new esports investment in education, blue light reduction, and custom home installation round out the offerings.

"Gamers across the globe have high expectations from Alienware and Dell when it comes to our gaming products and without a doubt our latest announcements will exceed even the highest of expectations out there," said Frank Azor, vice-president, and general manager of Alienware, G Series, and XPS at Dell. "To get to this point it has taken over two decades of uncompromising commitment to gamers, the collaboration of an incredibly talented and devoted team, and an ever-expanding group of top-tier partners."

New Alienware m15 and m17 designed from the ground up to be thinner and more powerful with the Legend design

Alienware introduces a totally redesigned Alienware m15 and m17 that is leaner, more advanced and more powerful than its predecessor. With a starting weight under 4.7lbs and 5.8lbs* respectively, Alienware is proud to release its thinnest 15" and 17" gaming laptops to date. Not only do they introduce Alienware's new Legend industrial design, announced earlier this year at CES, the new Alienware m15 and m17 also introduces innovation culminating from everything the Alienware design team has learned over the years - giving them a clean slate to design around anticipated issues and enabling them to reach new heights in sophistication.

The Alienware m15 and m17 are engineered for gamers who prioritize mobility without compromise to performance by offering Intel processors and NVIDA GeForce GPUs. Numerous display technologies enhance gameplay with the m15 being the world's first 15" laptop to feature Tobii eyetracking, and the m17 being the world's first laptop to feature Eyesafe® display designed to lower blue light emissions, while maintaining vivid color integrity. Gamers can also choose between 144Hz, 240Hz and the newly available OLED displays. The latest Alienware Cyro-Tech 3.0 offers a newly optimized thermal module design to improve cooling performance, increasing airflow by 20% over the previous generation of the m15 and 25% on the m17. Additional design features include an all-magnesium chassis, smooth-edge, narrow-bezel design, re-engineered keyboard, precision-point glass touchpad, SSD-only storage, and per key RGB LED AlienFX lighting.

Dell G3 15 introduces mobile gaming at an entry level price point, and new Game Shift feature to optimize performance and productivity

In its G Series family of gaming laptops for budget-conscious and entry-level players, Dell's G3 15 comes to this year's Computex with even more to offer at a competitive price point. Delivering plenty of power and performance, the new Game Shift feature enables maximum fan speed for optimal processor performance during periods of intense gaming with the click of one button. The 15-inch G3 also shows its outward innovations through a thin-and-sleek design, narrow borders, optional 144Hz gaming display, 4-zone RGB backlit keyboard and a new S-curve design to accommodate larger component ports near the back.

9th Gen Intel Core mobile Processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20-series and GTX 16-series GPUs options drive performance that gamers demand within Alienware m15, m17 and G3 15

The 9th Gen Intel Core mobile CPUs offer desktop-caliber performance to gaming and creator laptops, delivering up to 5.0 GHz Turbo, 8 cores, and 16 threads, on a platform that handles everything from demanding AAA games to taxing creative workloads like editing and rendering, even when on the go. Complementing this is NVIDIA's new GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphic cards, built with the breakthrough graphics performance of award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture, a blazing-fast supercharger for today's most popular games. Available on GeForce GTX 1660Ti and RTX 2060, 2070 and 2080 graphics options, HyperEfficient VR technology delivers up to 8-phase graphics voltage regulation and 6-phase processor voltage regulation for longer sustained high-performance.

Alienware debuts two iconic audio devices, the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset | AW 510H and Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset | AW 310H

Listening closely to the gaming community and catering to the needs of different gamers, Alienware is excited to launch the next generation of wired gaming headsets - the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset and Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset.

The new range of headsets feature hand-picked 50mm high resolution drivers that have been custom-tuned to provide amazing audio clarity. The specially sculpted, deeper audio chambers amplify the resonance and the memory foam ear pads provide a high level of noise isolation. All this is packaged into a sleek, iconic Alienware Legend Design with non-exposed extenders, and a retractable boom microphone that help create a beautiful seamless outline.

Enjoy a fully immersive surround sound gaming experience with the Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, with pinpoint accurate sound positioning and astounding clarity. The retractable boom microphone provides consistent voice clarity in team gameplay. Comfort fit earcups incorporating a hybrid of leatherette, sports fabric and memory foam create a deeper acoustic chamber with noise isolation that complements the high-resolution audio. The cushioned leather headband with the ideal clamp force ensures no slippage during those long hours of gaming.

Created to provide unparalleled clarity, the Alienware Stereo Gaming Headset combines the high-resolution audio of the hand-picked 50mm drivers in custom-tuned audio chambers which allows for fuller, more resonant sound and incredible clarity even during the most chaotic gameplay. Combining both plush memory foam and sports fabric in the ear cups and textured fabric headband, the headset provides optimal cooling, comfort and noise isolation during marathon gaming sessions.

Gamers will also enjoy the cross-platform compatibility these headsets provide via the detachable 3.5mm cable that makes it compatible with a variety of gaming platforms.

Innovative Eyesafe® display - low blue light technology for Alienware and G Series

Dell G7 17" and Alienware m17 will be first to offer next generation Eyesafe® display optimized to reduce blue light exposure. This display option will be added to the Alienware Area-51m in June; Dell plans to expand Eyesafe® display across the entire Alienware portfolio in coming months.

Eyesafe® reduces high energy blue light emissions while maintaining color accuracy. With many gamers engaging in extended screen time, this added functionality intelligently manages light energy at the source, selectively reducing potentially damaging blue light and dispersing it across the light spectrum. Prolonged exposure to blue light from a typical display may have health impacts that can lead to dry, irritated eyes, trouble sleeping, blurred vision reduced attention span and concentration 1 .

Dell Home Installation Services – the easy, time saving way to set up your new gaming PC at home

The new Dell Home Installation Services provide a super simple, fast and convenient way to setup latest gaming PCs at home. A technician unpacks and installs the PC, performs the system startup and connects it to your network and peripherals to optimize PC gaming experiences. Optional add-on services are available for an additional cost, including migrating your saved game data or personalized performance settings from the previous PC, and installing additional components like memory, sound cards, video card, a secondary hard drive, optical drive, and multiple monitors. Dell Home Installation Services are available now in 12 countries for new or refurbished G Series and Alienware PCs, along with other consumer PCs.

Dell brings winning esports experience to educational institutions with dedicated technology experts, solutions and more

Alienware has long been ingrained in the esports community as an investor, advocate, fan as well as the gaming system of choice for competitive and professional gamers around the world. As esports continues to increase its global popularity, universities understand the benefits of dedicated technology consultants and solutions and are turning to Dell Technologies to bring esports into their curriculum. With the numbers on the rise accordingly to National Association of Collegiate esports, more than 130 universities belong to the National Association of College Esports, more than 475 colleges offer esports clubs, and 800 high schools in North America now belong to the High School Esports League – delivering opportunities to both the students and the institutions themselves.

Committed to fostering technological literacy among youth, today Dell Technologies' end-to-end technology solutions equips U.S. educational institutions with the ability to build varsity-level dedicated esports arenas, start esports gaming clubs or build dual-purpose spaces to support teaching, learning, and esports in a single environment. Whether students are competing on their Alienware system or designing games on a Dell Precision workstation, esports give scholars an opportunity to develop skills such as collaboration, strategy, communication and critical thinking. These life-skills are helping to better prepare students for new career opportunities that are arising in the digital era.

"We have to ensure our next generation is equipped with the skills to thrive in a digital world, and need as much talent as possible to meet the needs of our future workforce," said Jeanne Weber, Senior Higher Education Strategist, Dell Technologies. "Dell Technologies has been a partner to the education community for some time; with our commitment to esports and the explosive growth of the game, we are strategically positioned to help support these winning programs across educational institutions of every level, everywhere."

Availability

Alienware m15 and m17 with optional 9 th Gen Intel Core mobile and NVIDIA 16 series processors will be available in the U.S. beginning June 11 , starting at $1,499 (m15) and $1,499 (m17).

About Dell

With award-winning desktops, laptops, 2-in-1s and thin clients, powerful workstations and rugged devices made for specialized environments, monitors, endpoint security solutions and services, Dell gives today's workforce what they need to securely connect, produce, and collaborate from anywhere at any time. Dell, a part of Dell Technologies , services customers from consumers to organizations of all sizes across 180 countries.

