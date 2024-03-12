Alife Health Partners with Boston IVF on AI Technology for IVF Treatment Optimization

The collaboration between Alife Health and Boston IVF aims to optimize patients' IVF cycles through data-driven decisions

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health ("Alife"), a leading fertility technology company specializing in the development of AI tools for in vitro fertilization (IVF), has announced a groundbreaking partnership with Boston IVF , a leading fertility clinic with more than 25 locations across the U.S., to pilot the country's first AI tool for IVF medication optimization. Boston IVF will implement Alife's Stim Assist software, which is designed to help IVF clinicians retrieve the optimal number of eggs for each patient and reduce overall medication costs.

The collaboration aims to advance the field of reproductive medicine by combining Alife's state-of-the-art AI technology with the expertise of Boston IVF's world-renowned fertility specialists. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, they hope to enhance the accuracy of IVF treatment protocols, ultimately improving the success rates for couples trying to conceive through assisted reproductive technologies.

"Our partnership with Alife marks a major milestone in the advancement of AI technology for fertility treatment," says David Stern, CEO of Boston IVF. "At Boston IVF, we are always looking for new cutting-edge technologies to research, test, and integrate into our practices to provide the best possible care for our patients. By exploring the potential that AI technology can bring to our field, we aim to establish a new standard for IVF and continue to bring hope to millions of couples struggling with infertility."

Alife's Stim Assist software draws on data from tens of thousands of historical IVF patient cycles to generate data-driven insights. These insights can help clinicians understand what treatment has produced the best outcomes for similar patients, giving them the power to design a personalized treatment protocol, backed by data. The partnership will allow Boston IVF's team of experienced fertility specialists to integrate Alife's AI software into their practice, providing their patients with innovative and effective solutions.

"Boston IVF, with its extensive network of fertility clinics and a long-standing reputation for excellence in reproductive medicine, was a natural choice for this collaboration," says Paxton Maeder-York, CEO and founder of Alife. "Our past research has shown that using our Stim Assist software has produced improvements in both patient egg yield and cost savings. We couldn't be more excited to partner with this storied institution as we pilot this software to demonstrate the immense promise that AI presents for the IVF industry."

About Alife Health

Alife's mission is to personalize and modernize the IVF process with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to improve outcomes and care for all. The company has built a consortium of partnerships with the top clinics and most renowned physicians to bring significant clinical improvements to patients globally. Founded by Paxton Maeder-York in 2020, the company is based in San Francisco and backed by top-tier venture capital investors including Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures and Maveron. To learn more visit www.alifehealth.com.

About Boston IVF

Boston IVF is one of the largest and most experienced fertility networks in the United States, with more than 150,000 babies born since 1986. Founded as one of the nation's first private practice IVF centers, the Boston IVF network has grown to include 40 reproductive endocrinologists across nearly 30 centers throughout Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, New York, Delaware, Idaho, Indiana, North Carolina, Ohio, and Utah.

A renowned innovator of reproductive technologies, advanced protocols, and cutting-edge research, Boston IVF has achieved numerous "firsts" in reproductive care. Its scientific and research arm continues to pave the way for breakthroughs in fertility care and its accredited REI Fellowship Program has graduated numerous reproductive endocrinologists as part of its mission to train the next generation of fertility experts. In 2024, Boston IVF joined the global IVI RMA Network, contributing to the network's management of more than 20+ labs and 60 satellites across North America.

Contact Info

Alife Health: Jamie Gray, [email protected] , 310-699-3163

Boston IVF: Emily Redfern, [email protected] , 617-217-1038

SOURCE Alife Health