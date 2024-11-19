Alife Health Partners with US Fertility to Pilot Embryology Laboratory AI Tools

The collaboration aims to improve laboratory operations through innovative AI technology

SAN FRANCISCO and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health (Alife), the leading technology company building AI tools to advance in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the US today, announced a new partnership with US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned fertility practices. US Fertility clinics will pilot Alife's Embryo Assist™ software to enrich embryo cataloging and to give IVF patients advanced insight into their state-of-the-art embryology laboratories.

Alife's Embryo Assist™ integrates seamlessly with laboratory microscopes, enabling embryologists to easily capture embryo images and data to elevate laboratory quality-control measures. The tool generates comprehensive activity and audit trails for each embryo, while its cloud-based platform provides real-time lab updates, ensuring embryologists have immediate access to the latest data for informed decision-making.

"Our partnership with Alife marks a significant advancement in our laboratory capabilities," said Kate Devine, MD, Medical Director and Chief Research Officer of US Fertility. "By integrating AI and data-driven tools into our IVF processes, we aim to continue delivering exceptional care to our patients while providing them with further insight into the precision and consistency of our laboratories."

With more than 200 physicians in fertility centers nationwide, US Fertility performs over 50,000 IVF retrieval cycles annually and has helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples on their journey to build their families through assisted reproductive technology. The pilot of Embryo Assist™ is expected to further enhance US Fertility's data capabilities and patient integration.

"Alife is honored to partner with US Fertility to bring our cutting-edge AI solutions into their laboratories," said Melissa Teran, CEO of Alife Health. "Through this pilot collaboration, we will equip embryologists with a powerful tool that streamlines operations and enhances clinical efficiency. Together, we are advancing IVF through innovation."

About Alife Health

Alife is modernizing and personalizing the IVF process with cutting edge artificial intelligence technology that aims to improve outcomes and care for all. The company has built a consortium of partnerships with the top clinics and most renowned physicians to bring significant clinical improvements to patients globally. Alife has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024 and won the 2024 A'Design Award for Information Technologies Design. Founded in 2020, the company is based in San Francisco and backed by top tier venture capital investors including Lux Capital, Maveron, and Union Square Ventures. To learn more visit www.alifehealth.com.

About US Fertility

US Fertility, the nation's largest partnership of physician-owned and physician-led top-tier fertility practices, along with Ovation Fertility, a national network of premier IVF laboratories, are united under a shared mission to deliver the joy of parenthood through advanced reproductive medicine and innovative science. To date, US Fertility and Ovation Fertility practices have helped more than 225,000 individuals and couples build their families using assisted reproductive technology. US Fertility supports over 200 physicians by leveraging collective expertise, driving innovation, and by providing advanced business and digital solutions that streamline and enhance the delivery of exceptional patient care. Together with a growing suite of life science services, US Fertility is expanding access to the highest quality reproductive health care across over 100 clinic locations and 32 IVF laboratories. https://www.usfertility.com.

