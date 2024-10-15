Alife Health's AI Technology Now Adopted by Inception Fertility™ to Enhance the Patient Experience & Optimize IVF Treatment

The partnership between Inception & Alife aims to improve the IVF experience for patients and streamline laboratory operations by standardizing the embryo selection process.

SAN FRANCISCO and HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alife Health (Alife), the leading technology company building AI tools to advance in-vitro fertilization (IVF) in the US today, announced a groundbreaking partnership with Inception Fertility ™ (Inception), the largest provider of comprehensive fertility services across North America, to expand access to AI technology for in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Through this partnership, Inception is piloting Alife's recently launched IVF Success Predictor ™ tool, enabling patients to better understand their chances of success with IVF and have more productive family planning conversations with their healthcare providers (HCPs). In addition, Inception is piloting Alife's Embryo Assist ™ software in laboratories around the country to enable embryologists to seamlessly create digital records of every embryo as well as leverage Alife's Clinical Decision Support (CDS) algorithm to determine the best embryo for transfer.

"At Inception, we strive to stay at the forefront of cutting edge technology and utilize the most scientifically advanced products to enhance the patient experience," says T.J. Farnsworth, CEO of Inception Fertility. "We are excited to partner with Alife and leverage the various ways that AI technology can improve standards of fertility care for all aspiring parents."

The Success Predictor tool utilizes AI technology to generate personalized patient reports, outlining a patient's chances of having a baby with IVF. This tool also provides patients with personalized predictions for each stage of the IVF journey, including their expected number of eggs retrieved, fertilized eggs, embryos that will grow to blastocyst, and embryos that will be euploid. "We see the potential for so much value in the way that this tool can improve the fertility planning conversation between HCPs & patients and help patients set expectations before starting their IVF journeys," says Kat Stillman, Chief Product Officer of Inception.

The Embryo Assist software is a microscope-integrated tool, allowing embryologists to easily capture embryo images and data to elevate laboratory quality-control measures. The software also boasts a CDS-based AI embryo ranking feature, which utilizes machine learning to help embryologists determine which embryos have the highest likelihood of success. Alife's award-nominated scientific abstract regarding the CDS model, demonstrates non-inferior performance to manual embryo grading by highly experienced embryologists. This indicates the tool can offer laboratories a new level of standardization for embryo selection.

"At Alife, we always aim to partner with industry leaders that have a reputation for excellence in reproductive medicine," says Melissa Teran, CEO of Alife. "We are thrilled to partner with Inception and push our aligned mission of using technology to enhance the patient experience forward."

About Alife Health

Alife Health's mission is to personalize and modernize the IVF process with cutting-edge artificial intelligence technology to improve outcomes and care for all. The company has built a consortium of partnerships with the top clinics and most renowned physicians to bring significant clinical improvements to patients globally. Alife has been recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies of 2024. The company is based in San Francisco and backed by top-tier venture capital investors including Lux Capital, Union Square Ventures and Maveron. To learn more visit www.alifehealth.com.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Through its growing family of national organizations – which includes The Prelude Network ®, the fastest-growing network of fertility clinics and largest provider of comprehensive fertility services in North America; MyEggBank ®, one of the largest frozen donor egg banks in North America; BUNDL Fertility ™, a multi-cycle fertility service bundling program; HavenCryo ™, a long-term reproductive preservation and storage solution provider and NutraBloom ®, a premium lifestyle brand with expertly formulated supplements to support individuals' health and wellness goals for preconception – Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

Contact Info

Alife Health: Jamie Gray, [email protected]

Inception Fertility: Mia Humphries, [email protected]

