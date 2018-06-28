Alight Mortgage Solutions Welcomes Industry Veteran

Prior to Alight, Katrina was with management consulting and professional services firm Accenture, a Fortune Global 500 company, where as Senior Sales Executive she led professional teams and projects from proposal through deal closure. Previously, she spent 15 years in mortgage insurance, most recently with National Mortgage Insurance Corporation as Director of Strategic Corporate Solutions and member of the start-up team that launched that company. Katrina holds a BS in Business Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, School of Business.

"I am absolutely passionate about helping clients improve their businesses," Katrina Marshall said, "And I am very excited to be joining Alight where I can help bring forward-looking, cloud-based technology to the mortgage industry."

Michael McFadden, Group Head of Alight Mortgage Solutions, added, "I am so excited to have Katrina join the Alight team at this time. Over her career she's proven to bring solutions to our challenging industry."

"Alight is the industry-leading forecasting solution that mortgage executives rely on every day to improve decision making, foster a culture of accountability and become more profitable," McFadden continued, "Katrina's wealth of industry knowledge and experience will take Alight and our customers to the next level."

