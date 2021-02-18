Alight Presents Second Virtual Workshare Series

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a successful initial public event series showcasing unique aspects of their work, global humanitarian organization, Alight , is revisiting their Virtual Workshare Series, with the introduction of new and relevant topics. The six part series, co-hosted by notable journalists familiar with each subject, will give an inside look at the organization's impactful work, while also highlighting a range of country-specific approaches that are being implemented in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world. The series will take place Thursdays at 10 a.m. CST, beginning February 25 through April 1, 2021.

Often working behind the scenes with grassroots activists and other pillars within the communities they serve, Alight's human-centered approach addresses a wide range of issues impacting migrant and displaced populations around the world.

"At Alight, we believe the world is abundant with amazing people who want to help others. Any chance we get, we shine a light on changemakers, the meaningful work they're doing, and the real impact they're making in the lives of others," said Alight Interim CEO, John Gappa. "Our Workshare Series illuminates these incredible stories of change through the lens of notable journalists who've covered these issues and can bring the most important ideas into focus for the rest of us."

Each session will take place weekly and feature a different journalist paired with an Alight representative to lead a virtual visual showcase about a specific topic, followed by a Q+A. The Virtual Workshare Series schedule includes:

February 25 : | Meeting Families at the US-Mexico Border With Humanity

A Little Piece of Home is a global movement that is transforming migrant shelters along the U.S./ Mexico border. Bringing people together through the development of sustainable spaces, cooking and food, this initiative is the first of many offering hope and refuge for families.

March 4 : | EMERGENCY RESPONSE: Ethiopia

Learn about the situation for Ethiopian families who've fled their homes due to the conflict in the Tigray region and how Alight's rapid response teams have been responding from the beginning of the crisis.

March 11 : | Alternative Education Ecosystem in Pakistan

Alight's delivering education to Pakistan's most vulnerable students and communities, including at a first-of-its-kind smart school structure designed by world-renowned architect (the late) Ms. Zaha Hadid .

March 18 : | Nakivale Library

In collaboration with partners and Nakivale Refugee Settlement residents to promote youth engagement throughout the community, The Nakivale Community Library has become a valuable resource for increasing school enrollment and literacy for all ages, and is providing much more than just academics.

March 25 : | Eliminating Malaria in Thailand and Myanmar ( 9-10 a.m. CST )

Serving some of the hardest to reach populations along the Thai- Myanmar border, Alight's Southeast Asia program is recognized as a leader in public health focused on malaria elimination and health equity.

April 1 : | Safe Rides Violence Protection

Safe Ride is a social enterprise helping boda boda drivers – motorcycle taxis – in Ugandan refugee settlements build a business that is both profitable and helps prevent violence against women and girls.

To attend these complementary virtual events, please visit http://wearealight.org/workshares to learn more and register.

About Alight

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

SOURCE Alight

Related Links

https://wearealight.org/

