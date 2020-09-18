Alight Presents Virtual Workshare Series

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , is excited to announce the launch of their Virtual Workshare Series. The six part series will give an inside look at the impactful work that Alight team members are doing on a regular basis, while also highlighting a wide range of country-specific approaches that are being implemented to combat COVID-19 in some of the most vulnerable parts of the world. The series will take place every Thursday at 9 a.m. CST, September 24 through October 29, 2020.

"As Alight's footprint continues to expand and offer more and more resources to better the lives of the displaced, the stories of those working on the frontlines and the direct impact of that work is not always known to those that are not directly involved," says Alight CEO Daniel Wordsworth. "These virtual sessions will not only be a place to learn about the incredible work that is being done all over the world, but also be a space over the next few weeks to hear uplifting stories that inspire and encourage people to take action."

Each session will take place weekly and feature a different Alight representative who will lead a virtual presentation about a specific topic, followed by a Q+A. The Virtual Workshare Series schedule includes:

September 24 : Overcoming Education Barriers for Out-of-School Children in Pakistan with Muallim Radio | Many children don't have access to TV or the internet, so the radio-based teaching platform was developed to continue reaching Pakistani children despite COVID-19. The twenty, 45-minute episodes are hosted by kids themselves, with lessons co-designed with the children.

To attend these free events, guests are able to register via Eventbrite here . Alight's Virtual Workshare Series sessions will also be available at http://wearealight.org/workshares .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential, and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere. Learn more about Alight at www.wearealight.org.

