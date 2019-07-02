Alight to acquire Hodges-Mace to enhance its health and voluntary benefit capabilities and expand suite of solutions for employers of all sizes

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and ATLANTA, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alight Solutions, a leader in technology-enabled health, wealth and human capital management and financial solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Hodges-Mace, a leading provider of employee benefits technology, voluntary benefits and custom enrollment services. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.

Founded in 2004, Hodges-Mace delivers industry-leading health benefits administration technology and services to more than 500 U.S. employers and over 1.2 million active, benefit-eligible employees. Its SmartBen® technology platform enables employees to enroll in, shop for and manage their core and voluntary benefits. In addition, Hodges-Mace works with employers and brokers to provide white-glove benefits enrollment services, including one-to-one advisory sessions during important events, like annual enrollment and new hire onboarding.

"Alight has been deliberate about creating an integrated health experience that enables employees to access health coverage, navigate complexity and focus on their wellbeing, while also improving overall affordability," said Chris Michalak, CEO, Alight Solutions. "Through our Compass Healthcare Navigation solutions, Smart-Choice reimbursement accounts and the latest addition of Hodges-Mace, we will be able to bring Alight's industry-leading capabilities to an even broader set of employers to help their people make better healthcare decisions to get the most out of their benefits."

With the addition of Hodges-Mace's highly configurable technology and high-touch enrollment services, Alight will now be able to meet the needs of employers of nearly any size and level of complexity, including employers smaller than what Alight has traditionally served. In addition, Hodges-Mace's partnerships with consultants, brokers and carriers will strengthen Alight's reach into the growing health and voluntary benefits technology and services market.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Alight and bring new solutions and market opportunities to our clients and partners," said Greg Hodges, Co-CEO of Hodges-Mace. "Alight's healthcare solutions will allow us to expand our capabilities and further our efforts to help employers deliver impactful benefits programs, while providing their people with the resources they need to be better healthcare consumers. We couldn't be more excited to bring these shared capabilities to the market."

Greg Hodges and Peter Mace, co-founders and co-CEOs of Hodges-Mace, will continue to lead the organization, and Kevin Andrews, president and chief technology officer, and Ron Shah, chief financial and operations officer will remain in key roles once the transaction closes.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. William Blair served as the exclusive financial advisor to Hodges-Mace in the transaction, and Shearman & Sterling LLP served as legal advisors. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisors to Alight.

About Alight Solutions

As a leading provider of human capital solutions, we help our clients and their people navigate the complexity of health, wealth and HR. We combine data-driven, consumer-centered technology with personalized care and service to deliver a superior customer experience. Our dedicated colleagues across 19 global centers help 23 million people and their 11 million family members simplify work and life, both now and in the future. At Alight, we are reimagining how people and organizations thrive.

Follow Alight on Twitter: https://twitter.com/alightsolutions

Follow Alight on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/alightsolutions

About Hodges-Mace, LLC

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Hodges-Mace is a leading provider of benefit management software and services. Hodges-Mace's more than 270 employees serve a portfolio of clients ranges from mid-size companies to Fortune 500 enterprises in a variety of industries, including education, energy, gaming, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. Hodges-Mace is a respected leader in the employee benefits industry and is dedicated to helping employees and employers make smart benefit decisions through a blend of innovative technologies and intelligent service solutions. To learn more, visit www.hodgesmace.com.

