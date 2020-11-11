Alight Transforms Shelters Along The U.S. / Mexico Border

Global Humanitarian Organization and Catholic Sisters Extend Color Movement Initiative

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Global humanitarian organization, Alight , is broadening the Color Movement , an initiative with Catholic Sisters, to partner with shelters along the U.S. / Mexico border. Aimed at creating a place that makes migrants feel welcomed, comfortable and treated with dignity while waiting at the border, these shelters equip individuals with a range of tools that will help facilitate an efficient transition on their journey.

"What's happening at the border is complicated. People are fleeing vulnerable and unsafe situations in their towns with a vision for a better future," says Daniel Wordsworth, Alight CEO. "While Alight is non-sectarian, we share a common sense of humanity with the Sisters, who are deeply rooted in the communities they serve on both sides of the border. Just like those at Alight, they are fierce and dedicated humanitarians working in various sectors including family separation, human trafficking, coronavirus prevention and response, and so much more, and we are honored to partner with them as we create the shelters at the border to support migrant families on the move."

The transformed shelters will be a place where people feel welcome and safe, while offering a vision of hope. These locations are positioned to be a safety net for people while they wait to learn their fate with asylum claims, or for those who have recently been denied entry and need a moment of reprieve to plan their next steps.

Each space within the transformed shelters will be designed and designated to reflect both the emotional and physical aspects of their journey and a path to their future, including:

La Mesa (Community and Service) is an opportunity for migrants to find allies through reciprocal groups of support, and process and share their experiences, courage, and optimism, together as they help each other.

is an opportunity for migrants to find allies through reciprocal groups of support, and process and share their experiences, courage, and optimism, together as they help each other. La Galeria (Peace) offers a place of solitude and a moment for pausing to reflect on their journey and what's to come.

offers a place of solitude and a moment for pausing to reflect on their journey and what's to come. La Ventana (Choice and Human Rights) serves as an area to prepare for the future while planning next steps towards a new life through intentional growth

serves as an area to prepare for the future while planning next steps towards a new life through intentional growth El Jardin (Joy) is an outdoor oasis to release stress and build self-esteem by connecting through art and music.

is an outdoor oasis to release stress and build self-esteem by connecting through art and music. Los Cimientos (Support) is the foundation upon which the shelters are built, where everyday people are welcome to contribute their time, money and skills to the shelter's mission.

The initial transformations will bring "A Little Piece of Home" to shelters in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico and Tijuana, Mexico later this year, with additional locations and program expansions to be announced throughout 2021.

To learn more about Alight's program at the U.S./Mexico border and ways to support migrant populations, visit www.wearealight.org .

ABOUT ALIGHT

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight , formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in 19 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work. The organization exists to see and help every person make meaningful change in the world – from displaced and marginalized communities in Africa, Asia and the Americas to...anyone, anywhere.

