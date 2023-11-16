Alight Welcomes Nasra Ismail as U.S. Enterprise Executive Director

Ismail will lead the expansion of the U.S. programming for Alight

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization Alight is thrilled to welcome Nasra Ismail as the newly appointed U.S. Enterprise Executive Director. Nasra will lead a dedicated and human-centered team to build and expand welcoming communities for newcomers to the United States.

With a career spanning two decades, Nasra brings a profound understanding of the functional and financial needs of mission-driven organizations, coupled with a track record of high-impact leadership. Her journey has taken her across the globe, from leading public policy in Washington D.C. to delivering humanitarian aid in East Africa and shaping social justice movement strategy in philanthropy for the past three years. As a first-generation immigrant, Nasra champions interconnected communities founded on principles of equity and inclusion, all working towards a shared future. Nasra has held distinguished leadership roles at premier organizations including the U.S. Millennium Challenge Corporation, Care US, Oxfam International, Co-Impact, and GivingTuesday. Her unique blend of experiences in humanitarian, public, and philanthropic sectors all reflect her core values, which were enriched by her personal displacement journey from Somalia. Nasra has an intimate understanding of the life-changing impact of America's tradition of providing generous support in times of need. She is poised to lead Alight's U.S. enterprise into a future guided by compassion, resilience, and a steadfast commitment to creating positive change.

"In the face of growing challenges within our sector, I am driven by the belief that our resourcefulness and abundant mindsets are the keys to positioning Alight for a successful future," said Nasra Ismail. "I'm eager to align my global and regional expertise with Alight's programming to create even more welcoming communities for those starting anew in the United States."

In her Minneapolis-based role, Nasra will be instrumental in driving the expansion of Alight's presence and impact within the U.S. through strategic fundraising and the development of key partnerships. Her bold leadership style and commitment to a culture of high performance are expected to usher in an era of innovative growth and deeper engagement for Alight's work with refugees and newcomers.

"Nasra leads with bold ambition and human-centered vision, guided by brilliant insights from her own lived experience with displacement," shares Alight CEO Jocelyn Wyatt. "She is compassionate and inclusive with a sharp eye for strategy. As Alight welcomes an expanded vision for its U.S.-based work, I am so excited to have Nasra at the helm as the Executive Director of Alight's U.S. Enterprise. From individuals and communities experiencing displacement to Americans coming together to serve as welcomers, Nasra's leadership will undoubtedly have a tremendous impact."

To learn more about Alight's transformative work and the network of people they serve, please visit www.wearealight.org .

About Alight

Established in 1979 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 4 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity. Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the thirteenth consecutive year, celebrating more than a decade of impactful work.

