Alight Welcomes Zohra Zori as Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer

Zori will oversee the next chapter of brand evolution for the organization formerly known as American Refugee Committee.

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global humanitarian organization Alight is pleased to announce the appointment of Zohra Zori as CMEO.

Zori is a seasoned nonprofit leader, with nearly 20 years of experience in various executive roles in the social sector. Most recently, Zori served as Vice President of Influence at Candid, the world's largest information source for philanthropy and the broader social sector, where she led the organization's communications, brand awareness, fund development, and partnerships functions. In previous roles during her nine-year tenure Candid, she led networks of more than 500+ partners across the globe, as well as Candid's capacity-building portfolio and advisory services.

"I am deeply humbled by the opportunity to join Alight and help the organization further realize its vision of dignity and abundance for displaced people around the world. Alight's unique value proposition is in the human-centered and collaborative way it works with displaced populations. As someone who migrated to the U.S. as a refugee, I can relate to the power and effectiveness of this approach," Zori said. "Thank you to Jocelyn and the Alight team for entrusting me with the CMEO role. I feel invigorated by the possibilities ahead for us and the people we will serve together."

The CMEO is a new executive leadership position that will play a key role in raising visibility and support for Alight's critical work providing health care, clean water, shelter, protection, education and economic opportunity to more than 3.5 million people in 20 countries around the world each year. As a member of Alight's five-person executive leadership team, Zori will oversee the communications, fundraising, advocacy, and partnerships teams, and report directly to CEO Jocelyn Wyatt.

"I am elated to welcome Zohra Zori to Alight as Chief Marketing and Engagement Officer. Zohra will play a transformative role on our executive team, guiding our organization's engagement efforts into full alignment with Alight's evolving strategy. Her strong leadership on strategic initiatives makes her perfectly positioned to take on the role. Her lived experience with displacement means she will meet the moment for the people we serve in an invaluable way. The entire Alight family is thrilled about Zohra's arrival," said CEO Jocelyn Wyatt.

To learn more about Alight's transformative work and the network of people they serve, please visit www.wearealight.org.

About Alight

Established in 1978 by founder Neal Ball, Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee, provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that's already happening and the possibilities to do more. In 2020, Alight received the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the tenth consecutive year, celebrating a decade of impactful work.

