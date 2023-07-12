ALiGN: A New Chapter in Medical Weight Loss and Fitness

Innovative, Woman-Owned Company Aims to Transform Lives Through Medical Weight Loss and Comprehensive Health and Wellness Solutions

MARTHA'S VINEYARD, Mass., July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ALiGN, a revolutionary, nationwide medical weight loss and fitness company founded by Dr. Dina BenDavid, DNP, MS, NP-C, is officially rolling out a nationwide program to help patients seeking to regain control of their health and wellness. ALiGN is on a mission to empower individuals to achieve their health and wellness goals through a combination of medical weight loss, fitness, smart dietary changes, and a supportive community.

ALiGN's unique approach to wellness aims to bridge the gap between sustained and safe medical weight loss and lifestyle changes to enhance individuals lives and longevity. With a focus on optimizing health for the long term, ALiGN provides personalized programs, evidence-based solutions, and cutting-edge tools to help clients achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle.

Founder Dr. Dina BenDavid, an expert in the field of aesthetics, health, and wellness, has combined her extensive knowledge and experience to create ALiGN. Dina is a passionate advocate for comprehensive health and has dedicated her career to helping people live their best lives.

By providing clients with a complete and integrated approach to wellness, ALiGN hopes to redefine the way people think about weight loss and fitness. The company's ultimate goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health and enjoy a more optimized, fulfilling life.

The company offers a wide range of services, including:

  • Medical weight loss solutions
  • Customized fitness programs
  • Nutritional guidance and meal planning
  • Supportive group sessions and workshops
  • Access to a team of medical professionals, and nutrition and fitness experts

For more information about ALiGN and its innovative programs, please visit www.JustAlign.com or call 754-ALiGN-ME (754-254-4663)

About ALiGN
Media Contact:
Thomas McBryde
[email protected]
210-421-5927
JustAlign.com
Instagram: @JustAlign
Facebook: @JustAlign
YouTube: @JustAlign

SOURCE ALiGN

