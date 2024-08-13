Align Business Advisory Services Named to 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies

WINTER PARK, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Business Advisory Services , a leading lower middle market M&A advisory firm, has been named to Inc. Magazine's 2024 Inc. 5000 List, which recognizes America's fastest growing companies. Align ranked #2,129 on the list as well as #23 in Orlando.

"It is an honor to see Align earn its place on the Inc. 5000 list," said Align Founder and CEO Dena Jalbert. "I am so proud of our team and the remarkable journey we have been on since we launched in 2017."

Align was recognized for its more than 900% growth in revenue over the past three years as one of the preeminent M&A advisors to lower middle market companies and entrepreneurs. The firm's team spans every major market region of the US and comprises seasoned CPAs, MBAs, corporate executives and financial professionals. Align's network of acquirers and investors includes Goldman Sachs, Google, KKR, Bain Capital, Bank of America, Microsoft, Salesforce and more.

As Align's founder, Dena Jalbert has been named an emerging leader by M&A Advisor Magazine. She was also named one of the Top 50 Women in Mid-Market M&A by Mergers & Acquisitions Magazine.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

Learn more about Align Business Advisory Services at: https://alignba.com

About Align Business Advisory Services

Align Business Advisory Services is a nationwide lower-middle-market mergers and acquisitions ("M&A") advisory firm. Align is comprised of a team of experienced M&A experts, entrepreneurs, former business owners, CPAs, investment bankers, executives, and operators. Since its beginning in 2017, Align has facilitated more than $2.25 billion in transaction volume for business owners across the country. Align has been awarded best Mid-Market M&A Consultancy by Acquisitions International in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Learn more at: www.alignba.com

SOURCE Align Business Advisory Services