Align Production Systems Improves Die Change Operations with Custom Transporter

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems has partnered with a leading metal stamping manufacturer to transform die change operations through a custom-engineered, omnidirectional Mold and Die Changer. The new system replaces slow, labor-intensive forklift-based methods, cutting changeover times, boosting safety, and delivering precise positioning for dies weighing up to 36,000 pounds.

A die transporter from Align Production Systems efficiently removes a die from the press and positions it in the storage rack area, supporting faster changeovers and safer material handling.

A Safer, Smarter Way to Move Heavy Dies

Before the upgrade, operators relied on forklifts and manual alignment to transfer dies between presses and storage, a process that required multiple workers, created downtime, and posed safety risks. Recognizing the need for a faster and safer alternative, the manufacturer turned to Align Production Systems for a customized material handling solution.

The result is a die changer capable of moving and lifting dies on and off the press using a magnetic push/pull transfer system integrated into the transporter.

Engineering Features That Drive Efficiency

The custom Mold and Die Changer combines several advanced systems to enhance operator control, speed, and safety:

Omnidirectional Movement: Steerable drives and idlers enable car-like steering, crab walking, and zero-point turns for seamless alignment.

Provides extended runtime and low maintenance. Integrated Safety Systems: Include automatic speed reduction when elevated and sensors to monitor roller angles.

From Forklifts to Full Control

Two units were deployed to serve multiple presses throughout the facility. The new system allows operators to transport and position dies in under a minute, with exceptional accuracy and minimal manpower. The result is a process that's not only faster but also significantly safer, reducing strain, collisions, and equipment wear.

Since implementation, the customer has reported dramatic reductions in downtime and improved workflow efficiency across all stamping lines.

Raising the Bar for Die Handling Innovation

This project showcases Align Production Systems' commitment to engineering precision-built solutions tailored to real-world manufacturing challenges. By integrating motion control, automation, and safety into a single platform, Align helps manufacturers modernize legacy workflows without compromising reliability.

About Align Production Systems

Align Production Systems designs and manufactures advanced material handling and automation equipment for industrial manufacturers worldwide. Specializing in customized transporters, die changers, and automation systems, Align delivers solutions that increase productivity, ensure operator safety, and protect facility infrastructure.

Learn more at www.alignprod.com or contact [email protected] for press inquiries.

