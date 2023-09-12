Align Production Systems Partners with Kollmorgen to Advance AGV Technology

News provided by

Align Production Systems

12 Sep, 2023, 10:17 ET

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Production Systems, a leading innovator in material handling solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with Kollmorgen, known for their pioneering of vehicle control solutions. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the manufacturing AGV landscape, to provide efficiency, reliability, and versatility across various industries.

Continue Reading
AGV from a recent agricultural line.
AGV from a recent agricultural line.

The collaboration of Align Production Systems' expertise in designing world-class automated guided vehicle systems with Kollmorgen's mastery of servo motors, drives, and automation control platforms will foster the next generation of AGV vehicle technology. The partnership aims to redefine the standards of how large and heavy products are moved within a manufacturer's facility.

Jason Stoecker, CEO of Align Production Systems, expressed his excitement about the collaboration: "Our partnership with Kollmorgen marks a pivotal moment in the AGV technology for heavy industry. As a premier provider of heavy industrial solutions partnered with a pioneer in AGV technologies, APS will help lead heavy industry into the autonomous age."

AGV systems have become an integral part of smart manufacturing while keeping safety as a top concern, enabling businesses to optimize their operations, reduce human intervention, and significantly increase production. With this partnership, both companies aim to amplify the advantages of AGVs by focusing on:

Enhanced Navigation: Implementing advanced navigation systems that allow AGVs to move more fluidly in complex environments with LiDAR technology.

Scalable Solutions: Creating AGV systems that can increase fleet size and weight capacities that can serve numerous industries.

Optimized Energy Efficiency: Leveraging Kollmorgen's expertise to ensure AGVs operate longer and more efficiently, reducing downtimes and boosting overall productivity.

This partnership holds promising prospects for industries looking to tap into the next level of automation. Both Align Production Systems and Kollmorgen are committed to pushing the boundaries of AGV vehicle technology to ensure the future of AGVs is beneficial to customers.

For more information about the partnership or to explore their innovative AGV solutions offered by Align Production Systems, please visit alignproductionsystems.com/agv.

About Align Production Systems

Align Production Systems is a leading innovator in industrial production solutions, committed to enhancing efficiency, safety, and productivity across all manufacturing industries.

About Kollmorgen

Kollmorgen is a global leader in motion systems and components, known for delivering breakthrough solutions that are unmatched in performance, reliability, and ease-of-use.

SOURCE Align Production Systems

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.