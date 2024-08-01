Align Technologies Expands Fleet Tracking and Materials Management Capabilities with FleetWatcher Acquisition

Move adds heavy fleet functionality to the industry-leading Align construction operations platform

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Align Technologies, a leading provider of construction operations solutions connecting the field, warehouse, and back office, today announced the acquisition of FleetWatcher, a fast-growing fleet and materials management software provider that serves the heavy civil construction space. The acquisition extends Align's product offerings and will allow customers to leverage a single platform to track tools, small equipment, fleet, and materials; oversee safety and compliance; and manage employee time, attendance, scheduling, and payroll.

"Align is dedicated to offering best-in-class solutions that increase visibility, drive efficiency, and enable real-time decision-making across the full spectrum of construction operations," stated Jay Martin, Align CEO. "In the past 24 months, we have added comprehensive safety, workforce management, and wireless tracking capabilities to our construction management platform. FleetWatcher's cutting-edge telematics solutions for heavy equipment contractors and best-in-class asphalt paving solutions further build out the Align product suite by enhancing our asset tracking offerings and enabling us to better serve our customers with heavy fleet and equipment needs."

FleetWatcher, headquartered in Indianapolis, has provided innovative fleet and materials management solutions to heavy civil contractors for more than two decades. The company's solution drives performance and efficiency gains by collecting and analyzing high-integrity data from equipment and the field. Created for the unique and complex workflows of on-road asphalt paving, FleetWatcher's flagship Materials Management Solution offers robust functionality that lets paving companies optimize cycle times, reduce trucking costs, and increase productivity. Its Construction Management Solution lowers operational costs and increases the asset utilization of heavy civil contractors engaged in on-road and off-road construction projects, such as earthwork and site development.

"Since its founding in 1999, FleetWatcher has focused exclusively on providing cutting-edge technological solutions to the heavy civil construction market," said Larry Baker, FleetWatcher Founder, President, and CEO. "Together, FleetWatcher and Align will offer a compelling value proposition to heavy equipment contractors by allowing them to track equipment ranging from hand tools to excavators, oversee their EHS efforts, and manage employee time and attendance from one comprehensive platform."

Align and FleetWatcher have complementary customer profiles and share a similar mission of creating safer, more productive, and more efficient job sites by leveraging technology to optimize construction operations. The combined entity is well positioned to drive innovation and deliver an enhanced customer experience through the exchange of intellectual property. Core FleetWatcher wireless tracking capabilities will be integrated into the Align platform, while safety and small tool asset management functionality from Align will be added to FleetWatcher's product offering.

Align and FleetWatcher customers will continue to receive high levels of uninterrupted support. As part of the transition, FleetWatcher employees will join Align Technologies, with Jay Martin serving as CEO of the combined company. The FleetWatcher brand and product will remain in the market as part of the Align suite of products. In addition, Larry Baker will join the Board of Directors of Align Technologies.

The Riverside Company, a global growth-oriented private equity firm, is the majority investor in Align Technologies and provided additional capital to fund this strategic combination.

About Align:

At Align Technologies, we make construction safe, productive, and profitable. As the construction industry's first and most comprehensive operations management platform, Align Technologies' suite of powerful tools delivers operational visibility and control that drive results. Formed in 2024, Align Technologies is powered by three innovative market leaders: ToolWatch construction management software, Safety Reports mobile safety and compliance, and busybusy time tracking. The company received a strategic investment in 2021 from The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm. For more information about Align Technologies, visit www.aligntech.co .

About FleetWatcher:

FleetWatcher is a construction-specific wireless telematics solution which provides complete and real-time visibility to all asset performance and efficiency used within the construction process. Formed in 2000, its industry-leading FleetWatcher Material Management Solution (MMS) is used by materials companies and asphalt paving contractors across the US. The company also offers modules for e-ticketing, off-road construction, small tool tracking, and more. For additional information, visit www.FleetWatcher.com .

