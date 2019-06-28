Align Wealth Management Named to the 2019 Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers

With Align's appearance on the FT 300, Brian Puckett, Align's managing partner, said: "Our long record of success is a direct result of our client-focused culture. Our remarkable team of talented and caring people shows up every day dedicated to helping our clients make the most of their financial lives. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to serve such great clients."

The FT 300 evaluates firms based on six factors including assets under management, asset growth and industry certifications. Align Wealth Management has more than $310 million in collective assets under management (as of June, 2019) and each advisor holds one or more of the following credentials: CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™, CPA, Personal Financial Specialist, Juris Doctor.

Align Wealth Management, LLC is a federally registered investment advisor. The home office is located at 13921 Quail Pointe Drive, Oklahoma City, OK 73134. The firm also maintains an office at 125 5th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701. Before making an investment decision, please contact us at 800-401-6477 to receive a copy of our advisory agreement and Form ADV Part 2A, which includes our fee schedule. Web: www.alignmywealth.com

Third-party rankings and recognition from rating services or publications are no guarantee of future investment success. Working with a highly rated advisor does not ensure that a client or prospective client will experience a higher level of performance or results. These ratings should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client nor are they representative of any one client's evaluation. Generally, ratings, rankings and recognition are based on information prepared and submitted by the advisor.

The Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers is an independent listing produced annually by the Financial Times (June 2019). The FT 300 is based on data gathered from RIA firms, regulatory disclosures, and the FT's research. The listing reflected each practice's performance in six primary areas: assets under management, asset growth, compliance record, years in existence, credentials and online accessibility. This award does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients and is not indicative of the practice's future performance. Neither the RIA firms nor their employees pay a fee to The Financial Times in exchange for inclusion in the FT 300.

