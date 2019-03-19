Alignable Celebrates Nearly 2,400 Small Businesspeople Of The Year

BOSTON, March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alignable.com, the largest online network of small businesses in the U.S. and Canada, has identified nearly 2,400 (2,397) of the top small businesspeople, elected by their peers as the most talented and supportive business leaders in their local communities.

Alignable's network of 3.3 million+ small business owners elected nearly 2,400 local Small Businesspeople of the Year in communities throughout the U.S. and Canada. Alignable.com is the largest online network of SMBs in North America.

The inaugural Alignable Small Businessperson of the Year competition spanned 1,400+ communities from Halifax, NS, to Huntington Beach, CA, and Fairbanks, AK, to Fort Lauderdale, FL. More than 30,000 votes later, the winners emerged, representing hundreds of industries: everything from real estate and reiki healing to accounting and auto repair.

"The response has been phenomenal," said Alignable President and Co-Founder Venkat Krishnamurthy. "The best part was seeing countless comments praising nominees for their dedication to helping local peers thrive. It was very heartwarming."

All winners received personalized badges on their profiles, shareable via social media and email. The badges will draw more attention to their companies, helping them stand out among the entire network of 3.3 million+ other businesses.

"This award has given me so much exposure I can't stand it," was just one of thousands of excited texts, posts, and emails that the company has received in the past few days from winners and their fans.

"We often say SMBs are stronger together and this campaign proved that in a big way," added Alignable Co-Founder and CEO Eric Groves. "We're delighted that our contest showcased thousands of diligent, community-oriented small business owners, giving them the recognition they so richly deserve."

All winners have been notified and featured in their local Alignable Forums . Any small businessperson who's not in the network yet can join Alignable for free.

Journalists and bloggers who want to cover local angles of the story should contact Chuck Casto at chuck@alignable.com. He can offer contact information for the winners, interviews and other details.

ABOUT ALIGNABLE

Alignable is quickly becoming the new voice of small business. It's an established, yet rapidly growing platform where 3.3 million+ small business owners network together. Members make meaningful connections, generate referrals, boost business leads, promote events, and engage in a popular Q&A Forum. Alignable also has established the Alignable Trust Index, which reviews 100+ national brands, showcasing those most favored among SMBs.

SOURCE Alignable

Related Links

https://www.alignable.com

