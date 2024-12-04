Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) Research Cited by Congressional Research Service

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) today announced its economic research was cited by the Congressional Research Service (CRS) in a report for Members and Committees of Congress. This recognition highlights AWAIM's dedication to delivering insightful and impactful economic analysis within the financial services industry.

AWAIM, a boutique wealth advisory and investment management firm, distinguishes itself through its commitment to in-depth research and analysis. The firm's research efforts, frequently published in leading financial publications, aim to provide valuable insights into market trends, economic forces, and their implications for investors.

The firm's recognition by the CRS underscores the caliber and influence of AWAIM's research endeavors. The CRS, renowned for its nonpartisan and objective analysis, plays a crucial role in informing legislative decisions by providing Congress with timely and insightful research on a wide range of policy issues.

"We are honored to have our firm's economic research featured in a Congressional Research Service report. This recognition underscores our commitment to providing insightful analysis on critical economic and capital markets issues."

The specific AWAIM research article, featured in Forbes on October 19, 2023, delves into the implications of a flattening yield curve on future fiscal health. This insightful analysis, authored by AWAIM's Founder & Chief Investment Officer, Ivan Illan, caught the attention of CRS researchers and was subsequently cited in their updated report on "How Treasury Issues Debt," published on January 29, 2024.

This citation by the CRS is a testament to AWAIM's dedication to providing high-quality, thought-provoking economic research. The firm's ability to contribute to the national economic dialogue and inform legislative processes showcases its unique value proposition to clients.

AWAIM's commitment to rigorous research and analysis is deeply ingrained in its mission to empower clients with the knowledge and insights needed to make informed financial decisions. This recent recognition from the CRS further solidifies AWAIM's position as a trusted source of economic and financial expertise.

To read the cited Forbes article, "What A Flattening Yield Curve Means For Future Fiscal Fitness," please visit https://www.forbes.com/councils/forbesfinancecouncil/2023/10/19/what-a-flattening-yield-curve-means-for-future-fiscal-fitness/ .

To read the full CRS Report, "How Treasury Issues Debt", please visit https://crsreports.congress.gov/product/pdf/R/R40767

Aligne Wealth Advisors Investment Management (AWAIM®) is an SEC registered investment adviser offering the ACGM Total Portfolio Solutions Suite™ to HNW investors, family offices, pension plans, and trusts. AWAIM is headquartered in Century City and founded by Forbes thought leader and bestselling Dummies author, Ivan Illán. For more information and full regulatory disclosures, please visit https://www.alignewealth.com/.

