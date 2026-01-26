Aligned Automation Announces Sponsorship of Professional Golfers Cole Sherwood, Dillon Stewart, and Kaleiya Romero

DALLAS, Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Automation, a global AI-powered professional technology services company accelerating excellence through intelligent operations and data-driven solutions, today announced the sponsorship of professional golfers Cole Sherwood, Dillon Stewart, and Kaleiya Romero.

The sponsorship reflects Aligned Automation's commitment to fostering young, high-potential talent and supporting individuals who demonstrate the discipline, focus, and long-term ambition required to reach the pinnacle of their sport. By investing in these emerging athletes early in their professional journeys, Aligned Automation aims to help the next generation develop the resilience and leadership required to succeed on the course and contribute meaningfully as leaders of tomorrow.

The athletes are represented by Intrepid XXII, a sports talent management and advisory firm supporting a growing roster of professional golf and elite athletic talent, including Josh Frost and Talor Gooch.

Cole Sherwood turned professional in 2024 following a standout collegiate career at Vanderbilt University. He earned Korn Ferry Tour status through PGA TOUR University and now competes across professional tours.

Dillon Stewart, an Oklahoma State University alumnus, earned status on PGA TOUR Americas and captured an early-career victory at the Bromont Open. He currently competes with Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR Q-School.

Kaleiya Romero competes on the Epson Tour and Aramco Series and is a four-time All-West Coast Conference First Team selection from Pepperdine University.

"At Aligned Automation, we believe fostering young talent is about shaping the next generation of leaders, not just supporting performance on the course," said Nitin Ahuja, Founder and CEO of Aligned Automation. "Cole, Dillon, and Kaleiya represent individuals who lead with discipline, resilience, and intent. Our role is to support them in a way that allows them to grow, achieve their goals, and carry those leadership qualities forward."

The partnership is built on a shared philosophy of precision and calculated growth. As Ahuja noted, "In our business and in professional golf, we don't sponsor speed; we engineer it."

Dillon Stewart said, "Golf is a long journey, and having partners who understand development over time makes a real difference. Aligned Automation's focus on preparation and execution aligns closely with how I approach competing at a high level."

Kaleiya Romero added, "I'm intentional about the organizations I work with. Aligned Automation supports growth and consistency, which aligns with how I'm building my career both on and off the course."

Cole Sherwood noted, "This sponsorship represents belief in the process. Having partners who invest in development allows you to stay focused, confident, and committed to improving every day."

Aligned Automation's athlete sponsorship program reflects the company's broader belief that sustained excellence is achieved through structure, accountability, and long-term investment in future generations.

Aligned Automation is a global, AI-powered professional technology services company that accelerates excellence in organizations by enabling them to modernize operations, elevate experiences, and unlock value through data-driven solutions. Headquartered in Texas, with operations in India and the Middle East, Aligned Automation brings a Speed Engineered approach to execution, ensuring enterprise initiatives move from strategy to results with clarity, governance, and measurable impact.

