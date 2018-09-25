Aligned Energy Names Phill Lawson-Shanks New Chief Development Officer

"Phill has more than 25 years of experience identifying new opportunities for further growth of leading data center infrastructure, network architecture, and cloud solutions in the U.S. and abroad," says Andrew Schaap, CEO of Aligned Energy. "His wide range of experience and wealth of expertise are tremendous assets to the entire Aligned Energy team and instrumental in helping to drive our development objectives."

Prior to joining Aligned Energy, Lawson-Shanks served as Chief Innovation Officer at EdgeConneX, where he was instrumental in driving strategies focused on creating the next generation of network edge-based data centers for the digital content ecosystem. Throughout his career, Lawson-Shanks has also served in numerous senior executive level positions at Virtacore, Alcatel-Lucent, Savvis (now CenturyLink Technology Solutions), and MCI (now Verizon Digital Media Services). He currently holds eight active technology patents.

"A new breed of data centers is required to keep up with the demands we are all placing on the services these facilities support," remarks Lawson-Shanks. "I am very pleased to join the Aligned Energy team and contribute to the growth of efficient, adaptable critical infrastructure required to facilitate the very platforms we rely on to navigate our personal and professional lives."

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers like a utility — accessible and consumable as needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions, combined with our patented cooling technology, offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line.

