Aligned Energy's Colocation Flexibility Creates Faster Operational Up-Time

"We recognize that our customers' success relies on the ability to ensure 100 percent uptime," said Aligned Energy CEO, Andrew Schaap. "Our flexible model is designed to give businesses a distinct competitive advantage. We tailor the data center to fit to them, by providing a colocation space equipped to adapt to their demand, while keeping operational up-time, efficiency and reliability top priority."

With data centers in Dallas, Phoenix, and a recently-announced facility in Salt Lake City, Aligned Energy offers high-speed and diverse network connectivity throughout the South and Southwest regions of the U.S. Aligned Energy's patented infrastructure technology improves performance and exceeds client expectations during high-traffic hours. As demand for data fluctuates at various times, Aligned Energy's technology accommodates this high-demand quickly without interruption.

Clients rely on Aligned Energy's future-proof colocation solutions that scale dynamically from one rack to thousands. Aligned Energy offers truly scalable colocation services, diverse network connectivity, and comprehensive data center solutions that enable rapid deployment and reliable performance for the long haul.

Additionally, Aligned Energy's award-winning, factory-built cooling system absorbs heat directly from each enclosure, creating an efficient environment that supports high density power configurations, and reduces the risk of downtime due to technology failure.

About Aligned Energy

Aligned Energy is an infrastructure technology company that offers colocation and build-to-scale solutions to cloud, enterprise, and managed service providers. Our intelligent infrastructure allows us to deliver data centers like a utility—accessible and consumable as needed. By reducing the energy, water and space needed to operate, our data center solutions combined with our patented cooling technology offer businesses a competitive advantage by improving reliability and their bottom-line.

Media Contact

Kelly Hardwick

TruePoint Communications

Kelly@truepointagency.com

972-388-5526

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aligned-energys-colocation-flexibility-creates-faster-operational-up-time-300644574.html

SOURCE Aligned Energy