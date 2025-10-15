Aligned Exteriors Group Announces Partnership with Whitney Roofing, Expanding its Service Area into Illinois

AEG Partners with and Acquires Residential Roofing Companies Across the Country

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Exteriors Group ("AEG"), a services platform with a focus on residential roofing and other exterior services, today announced a partnership with Whitney Roofing ("Whitney"), a leading residential roofing services company serving the Illinois market. Kalen Whitney, owner of Whitney, will stay on in his current role managing the day-to-day operations of the company.

Whitney Roofing

AEG aims to partner with best-in-class roofing companies and owners that align with its core values of passion, dedication to excellence, humble confidence and winning mindset. In doing so, AEG plans to become the partner of choice for founders and management teams across the greater exteriors sector. Whitney joins a family of brands across the Midwest.

Kim Miramontes, CEO of AEG, commented, "We are so excited to have the Whitney's and Whitney Roofing joining our team at AEG. Kalen and his team are a perfect fit culturally at AEG, and we cannot wait to continue to build and grow together."

Kalen Whitney, President of Whitney, added, "We are thrilled to be joining AEG. Our business had grown to a point where we wanted support in taking the company to the next level, and AEG was the perfect fit. We're excited to see what's in store for the years to come."

AEG is actively seeking partnerships and acquisitions in the residential roofing and exteriors sectors. AEG is financially backed by River Sea Network and Pearl Street Capital Partners.

About Aligned Exteriors Group

Formed in 2024, Aligned Exteriors Group is a residential exterior services platform, primarily focused on roofing services. Its companies provide five-star roofing solutions across the country through a values-based approach to roofing and exterior remodeling. All of AEG's partner companies demonstrate the core values of honesty, integrity, accountability, social involvement, and quality work ethic by offering services with a people-first mindset. For more information, please visit: www.alignedexteriorsgroup.com.

About River Sea Network

River Sea Network is a private investment management firm located in New York City. River Sea pursues buy-and-build strategies across various residential and commercial service sectors. Following a transaction, River Sea provides capital investment, strategic advice, business consultation and human resources to help companies achieve their full potential. For more information, please visit: www.riverseanetwork.com.

About Pearl Street Capital Partners

Pearl Street Capital Partners invests in lower middle-market American businesses. Pearl Street focuses on long-term value creation in its partner companies through incentive alignment, flexible capital resources, and a growth mindset. For more information on Pearl Street Capital Partners, please visit www.pearlstreetcp.com.

SOURCE Aligned Exteriors Group