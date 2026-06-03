Aligned Fitness Acquires Six Club Pilates Studios, Expands Presence Into New Jersey

ATLANTA, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Fitness Holdings, one of the nation's leading operators within the Club Pilates system, has acquired six high-performing Club Pilates studios in central New Jersey, further expanding the company's national footprint and reinforcing its commitment to strategic growth through partnerships.

The acquisitions include two studios from entrepreneur Gary Laden and four studios from fitness operators Karen and Todd Spidare. The transactions expand Aligned Fitness' portfolio to 61 studios across multiple states and mark the company's entry into the New Jersey market.

"Gary, Todd and Karen built outstanding businesses with strong teams, loyal members and excellent reputations in their communities," said Jon Smith, co-founder of Aligned Fitness. "We're excited to welcome them into the Aligned family and continue building upon the foundation they created."

Founded in 2016, Aligned Fitness has grown from six studios in Raleigh, N.C., into a multi-state platform recognized for operational consistency, instructor development and adherence to the Club Pilates methodology. The company's growth is supported through its partnership with Atlanta-based private equity firm Eagle Merchant Partners, which focuses on investments in health, wellness and consumer services businesses.

"These acquisitions reflect the continued strength of the boutique fitness category and the significant opportunity we see within the Club Pilates ecosystem," said Jake Rubenstein of Eagle Merchant Partners. "Aligned has established itself as a highly respected operator with a disciplined growth strategy, and we believe there remains substantial runway for expansion through partnerships with best-in-class franchisees."

Smith said Aligned expects continued consolidation opportunities within the boutique fitness industry and remains focused on identifying franchisees that align culturally and operationally with the company's long-term vision.

"We believe there is significant opportunity ahead," Smith said. "The Club Pilates brand continues to resonate with consumers, and we are actively looking for the right franchise partners who want to continue growing alongside us."

About Eagle Merchant Partners

Eagle Merchant Partners is a private equity firm focused on founder-owned companies in the Southeastern United States. The firm targets opportunities in the franchise, multi-unit and commercial services sectors, and partners closely with management teams to drive scalable, long-term value creation. For more information, visit eaglemerchantpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Thornton Kennedy

E | [email protected]

C | 404-210-0363

SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners