Puget Collision Acquires Fix Auto USA Franchisee, Expanding Footprint to 70+ Locations Across the Western U.S.

KENT, Wash., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Puget Collision has acquired a six-location Fix Auto USA franchise operated by Richard Fish with locations across San Diego and Orange Counties, California. Puget Collision's acquisition-driven expansion strategy is backed by Atlanta-based private equity firm Eagle Merchant Partners (Eagle) and increases the platform's footprint to 72 collision repair locations across the United States.

Fish's six repair centers bring longstanding Direct Repair Program relationships, strong carrier performance metrics and multiple OEM certifications, strengthening Puget Collision's position within the Driven Brands and Fix Auto USA network.

"Richard has built an outstanding reputation in Southern California, and his company's operational discipline and commitment to quality align perfectly with our platform," said CEO Joe Morella. "With Eagle Merchant Partners' support, we are continuing to scale aggressively and remain actively focused on identifying additional acquisition opportunities throughout the region and across the United States."

Founded in 2022, Puget Collision operates collision repair centers within the CARSTAR and Fix Auto franchise systems. Since Eagle Merchant Partners' initial investment in the company has expanded through strategic acquisitions of high-performing collision repair operators that share the platform's focus on customer service, technician development, OEM certifications and insurance carrier partnerships.

"This transaction reflects Eagle's strategy of backing proven operators in a highly fragmented and resilient industry with a clear opportunity for unit growth," said Drew Foster, Eagle Merchant Partners. "Puget Collision has demonstrated an ability to successfully integrate strong regional operators while maintaining industry-leading service standards. The acquisition of these Fix Auto USA franchises expands the company's density in two of the most attractive collision repair markets in the country and further positions the platform for continued expansion."

The collision repair industry continues to benefit from favorable long-term market fundamentals, including an aging vehicle fleet, increased vehicle miles traveled and rising demand for maintenance and repair services as consumers keep vehicles longer. According to Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. automotive service market is projected to grow from approximately $199.38 billion in 2025 to $211.14 billion in 2026, reaching an estimated $281.23 billion by 2031.

Puget Collision continues to seek add on collision repair operators with multiple locations and strong track records of success.

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SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners