Aligned Fitness Expands Beyond Southeast With Acquisition of Six Club Pilates Studios in Ohio

ATLANTA, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Fitness Holdings, a leading franchisee of Club Pilates, has acquired CAM Pilates, a Columbus, Ohio-based franchisee operating six top-performing studios. The transaction expands its total footprint to 55 studios.

The acquisition broadens Aligned Fitness' geographic reach beyond its established base in the Southeastern United States, where it has locations in North Carolina, Georgia and South Carolina, positioning the company for continued growth across the region and the Mid-Atlantic. By entering the Columbus market, the firm gains access to a high-demand, high-growth metro area while creating additional opportunities for new studio development.

CAM Pilates was founded and operated by Caitlin McTigue and Jason Tomany, widely respected franchisees known for building high-performing studios and a strong culture. Aligned Fitness plans to work closely with the existing team to maintain operational excellence while expanding access to Pilates across the region.

"This acquisition represents a natural extension of our strategy to partner with best-in-class operators in markets where we can build density and scale," said Jon Smith, chief executive officer of Aligned Fitness Holdings. "Caitlin and Jason have built exceptional studios with a strong community focus, and we are excited to work alongside their team to continue delivering the benefits of Pilates to more people. Entering Columbus also demonstrates that our platform can successfully expand beyond our Southeastern roots into new, high-quality markets."

Aligned Fitness has grown through a combination of new studio development and targeted acquisitions, focusing on premier franchisees in attractive markets. The addition of CAM Pilates reinforces the company's position as an emerging multi-state platform in boutique fitness.

The broader boutique fitness industry continues to experience strong momentum, driven by consumer demand for personalized, community-oriented experiences. According to Allied Market Research, the global Pilates and yoga studios market is projected to reach $521 billion by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 14.3 percent.

Aligned Fitness will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions and organic growth opportunities to expand its footprint and bring Pilates to more communities across its target regions.

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Thornton Kennedy

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SOURCE Eagle Merchant Partners