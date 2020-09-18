Aligned In Mission And Melons, Caribe Juice Acquires WTRMLN WTR, The Pioneer In Cold Pressed Watermelon Juice

DENVER, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caribé Juice, a minority-owned business, has acquired WTRMLN WTR, a female-founded company with a mission-forward brand and product portfolio. Caribé Juice is committed to continuing to advance the Drink Clean mission of WTRMLN WTR.

WTRMLN WTR and Caribé Juice have been running parallel paths in the cold-pressed juice world since 2013 and are aligned in the drive to provide clean healthy beverages to people who would not otherwise have access. Like WTRMLN WTR, The Story of Caribé Juice began when founder Luis Solis noticed juice offerings in the United States did not match the quality he was accustomed to drinking while growing up in the Dominican Republic, where natural, fresh tasting, nutrient packed juices are a cultural staple. Solis created the Caribé Juice portfolio made from fruits and vegetables sourced from the Caribbean. Shortly after creating the brand, Solis expanded his company offerings by building a vertically integrated farming and manufacturing supply chain in his home of the Dominican Republic and a company committed to helping small local farmers. Like WTRMLN WTR, whose commitment is about "creating better, more sustainable methods of food production, less waste, a smarter planet, healthier humans, a healthier world, more love, equality, decency and kindness." The acquisition by Caribé Juice is doubling down on this commitment, getting closer to the source and connecting to the company's core values.

Both WTRMLN WTR and Caribé Juice abide by a credo where social responsibility leads and they both have a mission to give back. WTRMLN WTR was founded in 2013 on a mission to do good, upcycle wasted watermelons, and educate about the importance of clean food. This mission is the heart of what recruited superstars like Beyonce Knowles Carter, Chris Paul, Kevin Durant, Michael Strahan, Tony Robbins and more to the company investor roster. WTRMLN WTR has done giveback programs with Product(RED), The Whole Planet Foundation, FoodCorps USA and many more. A sentence from the Caribé company website reads, "WE ARE ABOUT PEOPLE; WE ARE ABOUT MAKING A DIFFERENCE AND GIVING BACK IN EVERY WAY WE CAN." Solis and the Caribé Juice team are committed to maintaining this meaningful commitment.

Both founders, Solis and Levy, have a passion for doing good and believe that business can make a difference in the world. "One of the best aspects of Caribé Juice is that with each purchase, you can be a part of supporting small local farmers in developing communities while making healthy and budget-conscious choices for you and your family," said Luis Solis. "We are very excited for Caribé to be the steward of the WTRMLN WTR brand. This means taking our farm-to-bottle supply chain closer to the source, keeping our quality super high, and therefore further delivering on our promise to provide clean healthy beverages to people of all walks of life," said founder Jody Levy of the Caribé Juice acquisition.

