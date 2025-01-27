Aligned Marketplace Increases Total Seed Funding to $11M, Expands Advanced Primary Care and Employer Partnerships, Including with 7-Eleven

The national advanced primary care marketplace for employers provides access in all 50 states, with 3,000 clinics located within driving distance of >80% of the U.S. population

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Marketplace , an advanced primary care marketplace for self-insured employers, today announced it has secured an additional $3M in seed funding from existing lead investors A* and Maverick Ventures to drive growth by taking advantage of Advanced Primary Care (APC) as a rapidly growing trend with clear employer demand. In addition, the company added numerous Fortune 500 customers in 2024 and will be presenting on its partnership with 7-Eleven to provide 7-Eleven members with nationwide access to its network of APC providers at the 2025 Conference Board Health Conference. The announcement follows recent success from Aligned Marketplace, including its initial $8 million seed funding round and official company launch, where it introduced its mission to help people find long-lasting, high quality primary care at a lower cost.

Advanced primary care focuses on delivering holistic, patient-centered care that emphasizes prevention, early intervention, and the management of chronic conditions. Unlike traditional fee-for-service models, APC integrates value-based care payment models, aligning provider incentives with improved health outcomes and cost efficiency. As cost containment continues to be a top concern for employers' healthcare benefits strategies – employers project their healthcare costs will increase by 7.7 percent in 2025 – organizations are looking for innovative approaches to reduce costs. APC is a viable alternative to traditional primary care, and has been proven to significantly increase the quality of care, enhance patient experience, and reduce employer total medical costs by 15 percent.

"As employers grapple with rising healthcare costs, they are motivated to find innovative, value-based solutions. Advanced primary care is a win-win for employers who are looking to cut down on costs and provide access to healthcare their employees will actually use and love," said Patrick Nelli, CEO of Aligned Marketplace. "We are excited to present the partnership with 7-Eleven and other employers this spring at multiple employer benefit conferences."

Over the past year, Aligned Marketplace has made remarkable progress in its mission to provide high-quality, accessible primary care. The marketplace now provides access in all 50 states, with 3,000 clinics located within driving distance of greater than 80 percent of the U.S. population. Contracts with leading advanced primary care providers, including CirrusMD , Galileo , Summer Health , and more, have strengthened the ecosystem and improved member coverage. The company continues to meet diverse needs of employers nationwide by providing tools such as Population Health Analytics and Personal Health Assistants to engage members, manage high-risk populations, and reduce healthcare costs.

"As healthcare needs continue to evolve, we're proud to partner with Aligned Marketplace to support the health and well-being of our employees," said Dr. Scott Conard, Physician Advisor to 7-Eleven. "With access to a strong network of advanced primary care providers, we're making it easier for our team to get the care they need when they need it."

"This additional investment underscores our commitment to Aligned Marketplace's industry-leading nationwide advanced primary care marketplace. We believe that advanced primary care will play a vital role in shaping the future of a healthy workforce, and we look forward to Aligned Marketplace's continued growth and success," said Ambar Bhattacharyya, Managing Director, Maverick Ventures.

"We are proud to invest in a company that is committed to expanding access to high quality primary care. With their recent expansions and partnerships, Aligned Marketplace is well-positioned to help improve outcomes for members and lower employers' healthcare costs," said Gautam Gupta, Co-Founder and General Partner, A*.

Aligned Marketplace is an advanced primary care marketplace for self-insured employers. Aligned is an easy and effective way to give employees access to advanced primary care – care that is designed to keep them healthy and proven to reduce health care costs by as much as 15 percent. With a single value-based, shared savings contract, employers see a return on investing in their employees' improved health. By integrating seamlessly into existing health plans, Aligned Marketplace takes the pain and complexity out of offering advanced primary care. Founded in 2023 by an experienced team of health care veterans, Aligned Marketplace's network includes more than 3,000 advanced primary care clinics in all 50 states. For more information, go to alignedmarketplace.com .

