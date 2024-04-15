Aligned Orthopedic Partners Names Jeff Andrews Chief Executive Officer

Talented Healthcare Executive with Strategic Planning and Operational Improvement Skills and Experience to Lead Growth

BETHESDA, Md., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Orthopedic Partners (Aligned Ortho), a physician-led and majority physician-owned provider of orthopedic services in the greater Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Virginia Beach regions, today announced the appointment of experienced healthcare executive Jeff Andrews as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Andrews brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of leadership in the healthcare industry.

With over 20 years of executive experience, Mr. Andrews has held various strategic roles within the healthcare sector, demonstrating a strong commitment to operational excellence and driving organizational growth. His expertise in fostering collaborative partnerships and implementing innovative solutions aligns seamlessly with the Aligned Ortho mission to deliver exceptional patient care and support to orthopedic practices. Mr. Andrews is a patient-centric healthcare executive with experience in leading multi-site private equity-backed companies. Throughout his career, Mr. Andrews has spearheaded transformative initiatives that have propelled organizations forward in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape. His strategic vision and commitment to operational excellence are poised to drive Aligned Ortho to new heights of success.

Andy Wilkins, Chairman of Aligned Ortho and Managing Partner of Atlantic Street Capital, which invested in Aligned Ortho in 2018, commented, "Jeff is an outstanding leader who, as CEO and COO, has made hospitals and health systems better for patients and colleagues wherever he has been. His successful track record developing health system joint ventures and partnering with physicians and teams to achieve superior clinical and quality outcomes make him ideal to lead Aligned Ortho going forward. Jeff is skilled at creating and communicating his vision for growth and we look forward to working with him to chart that course for the company's future."

Most recently, Mr. Andrews served as Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Regent Surgical Health and prior to that he served in a similar role at Compassus Home Health and Hospice, both private equity-backed businesses. He also served as Chief Operating Officer of Sequel Youth and Family Services, and for one year held various senior leadership positions at United Surgical Partners International. Mr. Andrews is a graduate of Colorado State University and received his M.B.A. in Healthcare Administration from the University of Phoenix.

"Since our investment in Aligned Ortho, the company has established transformative partnerships to expand its Mid-Atlantic footprint and broaden access to its high-quality care and outstanding patient experiences. Initiatives underway will further improve the existing practice, as we actively seek new organizations as partners."

Mr. Andrews, added, "It is an honor to join Aligned Ortho and I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to lead this preeminent organization and its dynamic team of people who care deeply about advancing health for the patients and communities we serve. Together, with the support of our dedicated team, I am confident we can further enhance Aligned Ortho's impact, ensuring the highest quality of care and fostering a culture of innovation."

About Aligned Orthopedic Partners

Aligned Orthopedic Partners is a managed services organization to best-in-class providers of comprehensive musculoskeletal care to patients in the greater Washington, D.C., Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Virginia Beach markets. Aligned Ortho has over 150 providers including over 50 world-class physicians with specializations across the spectrum of musculoskeletal care from clinic locations, physical therapy centers, and affiliated ambulatory surgery centers. For more information, visit www.alignedortho.com.

