Aligned Technology Group Becomes AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Further Strengthening Secure Cloud Practices

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned Technology Group, Inc. (Aligned) has achieved AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner after demonstrating their expertise and experience with the AWS platform. In the pursuit of this prestigious partner accreditation, Aligned proved their ability to help customers navigate the difficult transition to cloud-native infrastructure, while simultaneously achieving the extensive AWS certifications.

AWS Advanced Consulting Partner

This partner accreditation is highly significant, as the AWS Advanced Tier Consulting Partner symbolizes AWS partners who are superior in expertise, commitment, process, and delivery.

"The AWS Advanced Consulting Partner tier is a tremendous accomplishment for the entire organization," says John Zemonek, Aligned's Managing Director / Founder. "This recognition not only highlights the work that we are putting in but also the trust of our clients who allow us to help transform their business through cloud strategies and solutions."

AWS has a powerful and expansive partner community of greater than 100,000 partner organizations across 150 countries. Within the United States, there are approximately 365 AWS Advanced Consulting Partners. While the numbers indicate that Aligned is now a part of a small, elite group of AWS partner organizations, Aligned has distinguished themselves through their penchant for bonafide technology stewardship. Now that they have achieved AWS Advanced Consulting Partner status, Aligned will be able to deliver an even higher level of service to their customers – particularly with their team's deep expertise in their Security and Cloud practices.

Organizations of all sizes are driving their data, workloads and disaster recovery to the Cloud and cybersecurity is a significant barrier with significant business impacting risks. With their new status as a AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, Aligned is perfectly positioned to support these organizations with an expanding offering of services and solutions.

"The bottom-line is that we help our clients securely leverage the AWS Cloud to enable and empower their business," says Zemonek. "With some clients we begin with discovery and strategy, with others it's about training and best practices, and with others we assess and evaluate where they are today and help them achieve their vision of the Cloud."

About Aligned Technology Group, Inc.

Aligned Technology Group (Aligned), is a Cloud advisor and services organization. Our superpower and organizational soul are centered on the widespread implementation and adoption of cloud security strategies, frameworks and best practices. We help organizations of all sizes leverage the power and efficiency of the Cloud through our three areas of expertise: Cloud Finance, Cloud Engineering and Cloud Security. Aligned has a deep relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is currently an Advanced Tier Consulting Partner. Via a robust engagement approach our team is dedicated to enable and empower business to new heights.

