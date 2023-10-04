Aligning for Progress: Audacious Goals and Commitments from Diverse Stakeholders

News provided by

The Kennedy Forum

04 Oct, 2023, 18:00 ET

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Alignment for Progress Conference at a close, The Kennedy Forum has officially launched the Alignment for Progress Movement. On the first day of the Conference, The Kennedy Forum set forth three audacious goals: By 2033 90% of all individuals will be screened for mental health and substance use disorders, 90% of those screened will be able to receive evidence-based treatment, 90% of those receiving treatment will be able to manage their symptoms in recovery. Closing the conference, we are proud to announce 72 commitments to the movement were made from organizations across industry and across the aisle.

Together with the diverse leaders convened this week and diverse commitment makers, we will leverage the National Strategy for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders and our groundbreaking tools developed in partnership with McKinsey Health Institute, KPMG LLC, and Third Horizon to make these 90/90/90 goals a reality. We look forward bringing more partners into the Alignment for Progress Movement. Onwards.

About The Kennedy Forum

Founded in 2013 by former Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy (D-R.I.), The Kennedy Forum leads a national dialogue on transforming the health care system by uniting mental health advocates, business leaders, and policymakers around a common set of principles, including full implementation of the Federal Parity Law. Launched in celebration of the 50th anniversary of President Kennedy's signing of the landmark Community Mental Health Act, the nonprofit aims to achieve health equity by advancing evidence-based practices, policies, and programming for the treatment of mental health and addiction. The Kennedy Forum's "Don't Deny Me" campaign educates consumers and providers about patient rights under the Federal Parity Law and connects them with essential appeals guidance and resources. To learn more about The Kennedy Forum and donate, please visit www.thekennedyforum.org.

About Alignment for Progress 

The Alignment for Progress is a 5-year movement led by The Kennedy Forum to align stakeholders across industry and across the aisle to transform the United States' mental health and addiction systems. The movement was launched at The Kennedy Forum's Alignment for Progress Conference in October 2023 alongside policymakers, advocates, industry leaders, researchers, and practitioners. The Alignment for Progress leverages new tools developed by The Kennedy Forum to drive smart policy, build advocacy capacity, and assess data. For more on the Alignment for Progress and to join the movement, please visit www.AlignmentforProgress.org.

SOURCE The Kennedy Forum

Also from this source

The Kennedy Forum Leads Advocates in Supporting Historic Opportunity to Expand Access to Care

The Kennedy Forum Founder and Former U.S. Congressman Patrick J. Kennedy Addresses World Health Organization During European Engagements Swing

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.