RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Carolina-South Atlantic (CaSA) Chapter of the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) will focus on crucial elements driving the dynamic life sciences sector at its 29th Annual ISPE-CaSA Life Sciences Technology Conference on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at the Raleigh Convention Center in Raleigh, N.C.

More than 1,200 life science and technology professionals from major pharmaceutical companies, universities, business, and industry are expected to attend the conference – one of the largest of its kind in the southeast.

"The conference theme, 'Aligning Technology, Talent & Transformation', spotlights how our industry is transforming through advancements in technology and the talented professionals who drive innovation," said Conference Chair, Shelley Preslar, President and COO of Azzur Training Center in Cary, N.C.

The program features two Keynote Panels of industry leaders.

The Opening Keynote, starting at 9:00 a.m., features an enlightening presentation on "Project Lightyear: Pushing GMP Logistics and Warehouse Facilities to Infinity and Beyond" by Andrew Campbell, Senior Manager, Corporate Real Estate, United Therapeutics. ISPE-CaSA President Chris Small, P.E., Principal with Hanbury, will moderate a panel discussion focused on Technology, including Tracey Tomchick, Senior Director Engineering with Eli Lilly, and Brad Mickey, Associate Director, Head of Manufacturing, Astellas Gene Therapies.

The Closing Keynote Panel, "ISPE-CaSA's Got Talent!", starts at 4:00 p.m. and will be moderated by David Smith, Head of Global Talent Acquisition for Biogen. Panelists are: Leigh Fultz, Chief People Officer, Fujifilm Diosynth; Kimball Hall, President and COO, Abzena, Rick Lawless, Workforce Development Director, NC Biotechnology Center, and Dr. Scott Ralls, President, Wake Technical Community College.

In addition to the panel presentations, the 2022 Conference includes 10 Education Sessions, an Industry Expo with an estimated 250 exhibitors, and a Career Fair, featuring major industry recruiters. Also this year, ISPE-CaSA is supporting five area charities: Children's Flight of Hope, The Women's Center of Raleigh, Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, Ronald McDonald House of North Carolina and the Raleigh Rescue Mission.

"Now in its 29th year, this conference has grown in size and significance to the life sciences sector," ISPE-CaSA President Chris Small said. "We are excited to serve as leaders in our industry and to showcase the cutting-edge technological advancements in our region."

Open to the public, registration for members starts at $50. The fee on the day of the event is $85. For more information and to register, visit our event website.

The International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE), serves 20,000 members in more than 90 countries worldwide. Founded in 1980, ISPE has its global headquarters in Tampa, Fla. Visit www.ISPE.org for more information.

ISPE Carolina-South Atlantic (ISPE-CaSA) is one of the largest and most active ISPE chapters in the world. The Life Sciences Technology Conference is held each spring. To learn more, visit us at www.ispe-casa.org.

