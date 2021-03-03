Aligning the Body With Cornejo Chiropractic

TYLER, Texas, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There are many reasons patients may find themselves in a chiropractor's office: A pinched nerve in the back, sciatica, neck and shoulder pain and headaches. These are just a few of the causes that everyday people seek out relief.

Caused by overuse, poor posture, contact sports, and a host of other things, proper chiropractic care can provide a quick and effective solution to acute or chronic conditions stemming from athletic injuries, auto accidents and genetic conditions.

Cornejo Chiropractic

"Something as trivial as sitting down all day typing can add to the stress of that person's life," Luis Cornejo said. "It triggers the body to get unbalanced and causes symptoms like headaches, pain radiating down the arm and carpal tunnel."

But no matter how long a patient has suffered from a disease or disorder, the professional staff at Cornejo Chiropractic has the expertise to restore their well-being.

General chiropractic care promotes proper alignment of the spine and other musculoskeletal parts. A person's spine is made up of 24 bones that protect the spinal cord, which is responsible for communication between the brain and various parts of the body.

When the spine becomes misaligned (known as subluxation), the nerves become compressed, causing various symptoms to occur.

Stimulating the nervous system balances out the brain centers so it can send the proper message to the body, allowing it to ultimately heal.

"Think of it as mechanics for the body," Cornejo said. "You might be searching for treatment because your internal check engine light came on, but after your first visit, we'll guide you through regular care to keep you running smoothly."

As the leading chiropractor in Tyler, Cornejo has served the community for more than a decade with the mission to improve the quality of life and function before any issues become chronic.

Using state-of-the-art equipment, best practices and a variety of techniques and services, patients will feel relief, if not complete healing from these practical wellness tools.

"We blend different facets of preventive medicine together to provide a highly-individualized treatment plan for your needs," Cornejo said. "Part of that process is evaluating the X rays we've taken to come up with a treatment plan that helps the patient heal."

As a holistic and preventative practice, Cornejo and his professional staff improve patient health by reducing dangerous health risk factors, such as poor alignment or negative movement quality.

Regardless of why you need treatment, the expert staff at Cornejo Chiropractic approach every session in a way that brings each patient closer to comfort and well-being, leaving you pain-free.

"We help the patient feel better and heal from their symptoms using gentle and specific chiropractic care," Cornejo said.

The practitioners at Cornejo Chiropractic aren't just masters of the adjustment, they're experts in holistic wellness. Visit the website at www.cornejochiropractic.com or give them a call today at (903) 939-1415.

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE Cornejo Chiropractic